Although Kentucky is still facing 90-degree heat, it’s that time of year when many people begin to think about fall to-do lists: rake leaves, pick some apples, get a flu shot.
The flu season is once again upon us, and health officials are advising that people get their flu shots in the next few weeks.
“Routine annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age that doesn’t have a conflict of vaccination,” said Bethany Kinney, a registered nurse at the Barren River District Health Department. “Because it can take two weeks for the antibodies that protect against the flu to develop, it’s better to get the vaccine sooner than later.”
In addition to preventing the flu, vaccination can reduce the severity of the flu, reduce the risk of flu-related hospitalization and influenza death and “can help prevent serious medical events linked to chronic conditions,” Kinney said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends completing flu vaccination by the end of October. New this year, the four viruses used to produce the vaccine will have been grown in cells instead of eggs.
Australians just experienced a heavy flu season during their 2019 winter season, so some U.S. health officials are predicting a severe season this year. But the CDC only suggests that flu seasons are unpredictable.
During the 2018-19 season, Warren County had 648 lab-confirmed influenza cases and the Barren River region had 3,028 confirmed cases.
There were 17 deaths classified as flu-related in the region, according to Layne Blackwell, regional epidemiologist for the Barren River District Health Department.
This flu season was considered “moderately severe,” the CDC said.
Individuals who wish to get vaccinated at the health department should call to make an appointment, but the department will accept walk-ins if a nurse is available starting Monday. If an individual does not have insurance, the self-pay cost is $30.
In addition to getting the vaccine, the CDC recommends practical measures like frequent hand-washing, avoiding touching the mouth, nose or eyes, disinfecting surfaces and avoiding close contact with sick individuals.
The CDC also suggests it’s a good idea to get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food.
– Follow reporter Caroline Eggers on Twitter @eggersdailynews or visit bgdaily news.com.
