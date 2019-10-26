This year’s influenza season is picking up across the region, as the number of doctor’s visits for aches and runny noses continues to increase.
“There were nine cases this week in Warren County alone,” Dr. Suman Shekar, an internal medicine and pediatrics specialist at The Medical Center at Bowling Green, said Thursday. “It’s suddenly increased in number from last week.”
In Kentucky, there have been 295 cases of laboratory-confirmed influenza through Oct. 19. There were 11 cases reported in Warren County and 17 additional cases in the Barren River 10-county region, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health's report released Friday.
There have been 22 lab-confirmed cases out of 600 tests – it is standard hospital practice to test everyone exhibiting symptoms – at The Medical Center since August, when the earliest case was confirmed.
“It has been quite early this year,” Shekar said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly influenza surveillance report, updated Friday, totaled 1,613 lab-confirmed cases of influenza through Oct. 19.
The first two influenza-associated pediatric deaths of the season were reported this past week. There were 135 pediatric deaths during the 2018-19 flu season.
Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Mississippi, Arizona and California are the only states experiencing “local” flu activity, which means the states have single regions reporting flu outbreaks. Louisiana remains the sole state experiencing “regional” flu activity, which means more than two but less than half of its regions are experiencing flu outbreaks. (Nevada did not report.)
But since the influenza virus spreads quickly after the initial outbreak, Shekar shared a few tips to help prevent catching the annual ailment.
“First and foremost, everyone older than 6 months needs to be vaccinated,” Shekar said.
The flu vaccine takes two weeks to build immunity. Though not perfect, it’s the best protection available to prevent the flu, according to the CDC, which estimated that about 63 percent of children ages 6 months to 17-years-old and 45 percent of adults received the flu vaccine during the 2018-19 season.
Then, keeping hands clean and away from your mucous membranes is essential.
“Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, that’s how germs spread,” Shekar said, and wash your hands with warm soap and water after sneezing or blowing your nose and before eating.
And if you’re sick with the flu, stay at home for at least one day – people are the most contagious in the first three or four days after their illness begins – and maintain good hygiene to prevent spreading the flu to someone else, Shekar said.
Individuals at risk for flu-related complications like pneumonia, heart inflammation and multi-organ failure include people over the age of 65, young children, pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions like heart disease and asthma, according to the CDC.
Antiviral medications are available at The Medical Center, but they’re generally only distributed within 24 to 48 hours from the often abrupt onset of symptoms – runny nose, sore throat, body aches, headaches, chills and fatigue – so Shekar recommends visiting the doctor early.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.