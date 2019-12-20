Bowling Green’s refugee resettlement agency is anticipating another year of uncertainty in 2020 with President Donald Trump’s administration setting the national cap on arrivals at 18,000 – the lowest in the history of the nation’s resettlement program.
However, the International Center of Kentucky does some have some surety after it obtained written consent from Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon to continue resettling refugees here – as required by a recent executive order from the president.
“The conditions are not good,” International Center Executive Director Albert Mbanfu told reporters after a meeting Thursday with the center’s local partners.
Trump did not sign a presidential determination officially setting the arrivals ceiling until Nov. 1 – a month into the center’s fiscal year. As a result, the agency resettled no refugees at all during October.
For Mbanfu, it has cast a dark cloud over refugee resettlement in 2020.
“We cannot say for sure how many people will be coming in the next month or how many people will come in before the end of the fiscal year,” Mbanfu said.
That uncertainty from Washington trickles down to local agencies, such as schools, he said.
“So as a result, we cannot prompt the schools ahead of time to do their planning,” Mbanfu said.
Even still, Mbanfu said he expects far fewer refugees showing up in local schools next year.
“We’re expecting probably a quarter or a third of that number to be in the school systems,” he said.
In September, Trump issued an executive order requiring written consent from states and localities for the placement of refugees. Agencies were told to secure that consent from both their state governors and county executives. The issue was explored this week in a PBS “NewsHour” special that spotlighted Bowling Green.
Mbanfu told reporters that approach could create a mismatch between state and local governments. He worried that, while a state governor could grant permission, county heads could deny it, thus taxing local governments when refugees move to their counties from elsewhere.
“When they come in, they are free to go wherever they want to go. … If they move into (another county) with no support structure, it becomes a burden on that particular county,” he said.
So far, Bowling Green and Owensboro, the International Center’s two main locations for resettlement, have secured consent letters from their county executives, according to Maria Koerner, assistant director at the Kentucky Office for Refugees.
Gov. Andy Beshear is also expected to give consent, she added.
During the meeting on Thursday, Koerner highlighted this year’s resettlement figures in a conference call.
Overall, the International Center resettled most of the refugee arrivals it expected to receive between Oct. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30 – welcoming 459 arrivals out of an expected 509. That’s up from 297 refugees it resettled in the previous fiscal year.
The vast majority of 2019’s arrivals – 328 to be exact – hailed from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, followed by another 126 arrivals from Myanmar, also known as Burma.
Nationwide, fiscal year 2019 ended with 30,000 refugee arrivals, meeting the ceiling Trump set. Kentucky ranked fifth in the nation for refugee arrivals, welcoming about 1,400 in total. It fell just behind California at roughly 1,800 arrivals.
After arriving, refugees quickly go to work. Between October and December, the International Center completed 62 job placements for refugees, who earn an average hourly wage of $13.48. Most of them work in full-time jobs, with Trace Die Cast, Perdue Farms, Macy’s Logistics and Kobe Aluminum among the top employers.
If those arrivals were to slow to a trickle with employers hungry for workers, Mbanfu said, the country’s economy would miss out on lucrative growth.
“For us to limit the number of immigrants coming in to fill these jobs is shooting ourselves in the foot,” Mbanfu said.
