When Bowling Green Police Department officers came knocking on the door of her Harlow Way apartment Monday, Jacqueline Allen couldn’t have been happier.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, officers brought potatoes, apples, pork patties and enough other food items to keep Allen stocked for a week or more.
“This means a whole lot,” said Allen, who hasn’t worked at her job at the LifeSkills Russellville Road location since March. “It’s a blessing during this pandemic.”
The coronavirus pandemic was the reason why Allen and about 200 other residents in and around the Housing Authority of Bowling Green received the extra food boxes.
It was part of the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland nonprofit organization’s MLK Day of Service program that involved eight food distribution events throughout its 42-county region during the MLK Day weekend.
Feeding America brought the food boxes to Lampkin Park, where police officers and other volunteers loaded them onto vehicles for distribution to Housing Authority residents like Allen.
The Bowling Green event, which was in addition to three other stops Feeding America is making in Warren County this month, was in partnership with the Housing Authority, which enlisted the help of officers from the BGPD and the Western Kentucky University Police Department.
It was the perfect way to spend an MLK Day morning, said BGPD Chief Michael Delaney, who pitched in along with about a dozen officers and other volunteers.
“Normally we’d be involved in helping with the parade and other events on Martin Luther King Day,” Delaney said. “But those were all canceled.
“I believe this (food distribution) is in keeping with Dr. King’s vision. He was a great speaker and civil rights leader, but he was also a man of action. He said, ‘Everybody can be great because everybody can serve’. This is just another way of serving the community.”
Jamie Sizemore, Feeding America’s executive director, agreed that it was a perfect way to spend MLK Day.
“What better way to honor the legacy of Dr. King than by serving those in need?” said Sizemore, who made the trip from Elizabethtown to Bowling Green for the food distribution.
Sizemore said her organization distributed 708 food boxes Monday at Lampkin Park in addition to the 200 boxes that were distributed by the Housing Authority in partnership with the police departments.
Housing Authority Executive Director Abraham Williams, who drove the van delivering many of the food boxes, said finding volunteers to help with the event was easy.
“Feeding America reached out to me, and I called Delaney and (WKU Police Chief) Mitchell Walker,” Williams said. “I had people calling me wanting to help.
“It’s great to see police officers knocking on doors when nothing is wrong.”
Like Delaney, Williams believes the food distribution was a great substitute for normal MLK Day events.
“We miss it,” he said, “but we’ve been able to give back to the community in a different way.”
Williams said the food distribution was timely, with the pandemic continuing to cause economic hardship.
“A lot of our residents are in service industries like hotels and restaurants,” he said. “I’ve seen quite a few lose jobs. Plus we have a lot of elderly people who are at high risk. This is a blessing.”
Feeding America’s Sizemore said such events will continue in Warren County and its entire 42-county region.
Another food distribution is scheduled for Jan. 27 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lampkin Park.
Through partnerships with United Way of Southern Kentucky and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department, Feeding America will make three trips to Warren County each month through April.
Before the pandemic, the nonprofit made one trip per month to Warren County.
Sizemore said the extra trips could continue after April. “We’ll continue those (extra food distributions) if the need is there,” she said.
