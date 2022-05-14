Hundreds of people brought healthy appetites downtown Saturday evening for The Med Center Health Foundation's second annual Food Truck Frenzy.
A total of 13 local food trucks gathered at The Roebuck on State Street, up from eight at the inaugural event last year.
In addition to the food trucks, the festival added live entertainment with a performance by Andy and the Rockers.
The increased offerings reflected both the success of last year's fundraiser for the Med Center Health Foundation and efforts to welcome more vendors and patrons.
A portion of proceeds from Saturday's event benefits Med Center Health's community and dental clinics, which offer free or low-cost health care and dental care to people in the community who would otherwise be unable to afford it.
"Last year we raised $2,000, and if we can exceed that, that would be incredible," said Amy Hardin, executive director of the Med Center Health Foundation. "We're grateful for every dollar we get and the community always seems to show up for us."
People who came to the Food Truck Frenzy could select from a diverse array of offerings to satisfy the taste buds, whether it be something savory from Que Pasa Tacos, something sweet from Chaney's Dairy Barn or perhaps something spicy from Big Al's Hot Damn Chicken.
David Muffett of Bowling Green went the spicy route, scoring the B.A.W.S. from Big Al's, a hot chicken sandwich between two waffles drizzled in hot honey.
"It's almost too hot to pick up and hold, but it's very good," Muffett said. "For all of us that live downtown, this is a great event. We can walk to it and it's another great reason to be downtown."
Allan Huntsman, the owner of Big Al's, opened his food truck earlier this year, and the Food Truck Frenzy is his first large event.
"We brought as much as we could prepare for and hold in our truck, just making sure I have enough supplies to get through most of the night," Huntsman said as he took a break from setting up before the start of the event. "I want to have a good time, get my name out there and do anything we can do today to make as much sales as we can and get some money to Med Center Health for the good stuff they're doing."
Steve Garden, who owns Groovy Gus Donut Bus, approached Med Center Health with the idea for a food truck festival to benefit the foundation.
The foundation was highly receptive to the idea, and Garden set out to contact other food truck owners for last year's event.
When long lines developed and some vendors sold out early last year, Garden knew there was room for the festival to grow, leading him to bring more food trucks into the fold for this year.
"Success for us would be lots of people showing up, lots of people spending money to support the Med Center and lots of (vendors) going home with a big fat ticket and wanting to be back next year," Garden said.
Another marker of success would be outgrowing the festival's current location, and Garden said he has some ideas in mind for future fundraisers that could involve more trucks in a larger space.