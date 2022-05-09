Downtown Bowling Green will once again be the meeting point of a variety of tasty food offerings from across the region.
The Med Center Health Foundation’s second annual Food Truck Frenzy will return after the event saw successful results last spring in its inaugural year.
This year’s fundraiser will once again be held at 1010 Chestnut St. on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.
Amy Hardin, executive director of the Med Center Health Foundation, said expectations for this year’s event are high after the frenzy raised about $2,000 for Med Center Health’s community and dental clinics.
About 10% of proceeds from each participating food truck will go to the clinics.
QR codes will also be posted on each truck for people to make separate donations as well.
“We are pumped to bring it back again,” Hardin said. “We did a lot of media last year and we were really building up this event, but we really didn’t know what was going to happen. Five minutes before it was supposed to start, there were lines in front of every single food truck.”
In 2021, eight food trucks took part in the frenzy, but Hardin said at least 12 trucks are already committed this year.
“So, we have a feeling we will see even more people and raise even more money for a great cause,” Hardin said. “The best thing that we saw last year was that our community came out in large numbers. It was one of our first events we had since COVID-19. It was a wonderful time for our community to come out and enjoy some good food and great weather.”
She said the frenzy will have something for “every palate” with well-known food offerings being available such as Cotton BBQ, Big Al’s Hot Chicken, Groovy Gus Donut Bus, Que Pasa Tacos, Chaney’s Ice Cream and more.
Preservation Tasting Room and Bottle Shop will sell wine, and Mellow Mushroom will offer a variety of beers. There will also be two beverage stations alongside the food trucks.
Hardin also said live entertainment will be provided this year with a performance by Andy and the Rockers.
In case of inclement weather, a rain date is set for Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m.
“This is another way to showcase our mission to the community,” Hardin said. “One other thing we are excited about is that we are launching a summer teen ambassador program. We are going to be announcing this year’s inaugural class at this year’s Food Truck Frenzy. We are really excited to combine what the future of health care looks like with this great event.”
