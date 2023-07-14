Summer fun offers plenty of opportunity to end up on Santa’s naughty list – but there’s still a chance to get on his good side.
Toys for Tots’ “Christmas in July Food Truck Frenzy” will collect toy donations for kids across Warren County on July 22.
Craft makers and local food trucks from a dozen vendors will gather in Roebuck Square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with music from Mellow Matt’s record store.
Dining options range from barbecue to hot dogs to empanadas, which guests can pair with a selection of drinks from Traveller’s Cellar Winery. For dessert, Pelican’s SnoBalls and The Pie Queen offer sweet treats to cool off.
Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky Coordinator Janel Doyle said last year, over 23,000 children across 14 counties received gifts.
“I’ve been a coordinator for 11 years, and I can’t think of a single time a child received a toy and didn’t smile,” Doyle said. “Each one is given a message of hope and joy.”
Doyle said the greatest toy needs are those for infants and teenagers.
Makeup kits, board games, craft sets, toy cars and dart blasters all make great gifts, Doyle said. Monetary donations are also accepted.
The organization tries to ensure all donations are given back within the same county, Doyle said, and gifts are year round for victims of natural disasters, home fires and anyone in need.
Troy Perkins, owner of Pelican’s SnoBalls, helped organize vendors through his connections in the local food truck scene.
He started partnering with Toys for Tots just after he opened his first location seven years ago, hosting the event in the parking lot of his Scottsville Road location.
“Toy’s for Tots does a lot for the community,” Perkins said. “It’s something I’m passionate about so I wanted to get involved.”
Perkins and his family volunteer with Toys for Tots each year to help sort gifts, which he says is “easy to do” when he considers how much the organization gives back to the community.
A portion of the proceeds raised from each vendor will also be donated to Toys for Tots to help purchase additional gifts.
– Follow education reporter and RFA journalist Michael J. Collins on Twitter @MJCollinsNews or visit bgdailynews.com.
