Anyone who remembers the 1993 film “Rudy” can recall the chant “Ru-dy, Ru-dy” as Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger sacked the quarterback in the closing seconds of the only game – and the only play – of his Notre Dame football career.
On Tuesday, Rudy fans will be able to cheer him on as he speaks at Knicely Conference Center as part of the “Legends for the Library” series hosted by the Warren County Public Library.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 apiece and may be purchased online at warrenpl.org/tickets.
Jennifer Bailey, the marketing and communications manager for the Warren County Public Library, said the event is a fundraiser to support literacy in southcentral Kentucky.
“We were gifted an endowment fund,” said Bailey, adding that the fund was from Farris VanMeter, who challenged the library system to grow the fund and be able to utilize interest to further programming.
The Legends for the Library series will be an annual event, according to Bailey. Ruettiger will be the first speaker of the series, which defines the term “legend” broadly enough to include athletes, musicians, authors or any other type of speaker or performer.
“We had a short list of featured speakers that we thought would draw a crowd, and we reached out to Rudy right away,” Bailey said. “We also reached out through speaker bureaus and we thought about what would fit best in the demographics for Warren County.”
Bailey said Ruettiger would attract high school athletes in the area.
“It is somewhat regional, since Indiana is just north of us,” she said. The University of Notre Dame is in South Bend, Ind.
Bailey said Ruettiger’s speech will be about his story, “with a high focus of overcoming obstacles and emphasizing that every position on a team, whether in an athletic or business team, has value.”
“There are still spaces available,” Bailey said. “They will be available all the way up to the day of the event. The ticket includes dinner and the presentation.”
Bailey said securing Ruettiger as a speaker is significant.
“It’s awesome anytime that the library can secure a speaker the caliber of Rudy,” she said. “It is a great benefit to our community as a whole. It also lets Warren County residents know that you don’t have to travel 60 miles to get some culture in your life.”
Bailey noted corporate sponsorships from German American Bank, Baker Arboretum, Graves Gilbert Clinic and Independence Bank will allow a total of 10 athletes, representing each local high school, to attend the event free of charge.
After his 27 seconds of fame and being the only Notre Dame football player in the school’s history to be carried off the field on his teammates’ shoulders, the film that followed immortalized his life story.
Today, Ruettiger is a motivational speaker booked by international corporate audiences. He also speaks to students and professional athletes.
He also founded the Rudy Foundation, which works to strengthen communities by offering scholarships in education, sports and the performing arts.
– For more information on the foundation, visit rudyinternational.com.
