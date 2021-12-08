A handful of local police officers from several agencies came together Tuesday night and purchased thousands of dollars’ worth of Christmas presents for area children.
Made possible by local donations, Bowling Green’s Fraternal Order of Police conducted its annual Shop With a Cop event at Meijer in a reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally, about 50 children tag along with officers who buy Christmas gifts for them. But for the last two years, the officers purchase the gifts without kids present.
Bowling Green FOP President Robert Perry said that despite the revised setup, Shop With a Cop is still his favorite annual event the group does.
“I’ve been involved with the FOP for 15 years now, and I know this has been going on long before I was around,” Perry said. “When the police show up, it’s generally not a good day. Generally, the police are associated with bad times. This is the chance for us to show up, and we are here to say, ‘Hey, we are here when good times happen, too.’
“Our big thing is that we want to community to know that we are here to serve and protect, and sometimes we are serving in a different way. The other thing is that we want the community to see us not just as police officers, but we want them to see us as people too just like everybody else. We are no different.”
Officers who participated in the event bought a range of items, such as soccer balls, footballs, Barbie dolls, Play-Doh, coloring books and much more. Meijer sponsored Tuesday night’s event.
After the purchases were made, the FOP took all the gifts to the Bowling Green Boys & Girls Club, where it will distribute the presents to nearly 100 children.
“Meijer has been an amazing sponsor, and we are going to buy up the store,” Perry said. “The thing that I really like about this is that this is all volunteers. All of these guys are not being paid to be here. They are here because they want to be here. They want to serve their communities and volunteer in that aspect. I just think it’s a great thing.”
Boys & Girls Club CEO Liz Bernard said the organization has been involved with Shop With a Cop for more than 15 years, and the club hands out the gifts through its Christmas adoption program.
“It’s just pure excitement,” Bernard said. “We could not do this without our community. We are very grateful. We want these kids to have the same experiences any other kid it has. It’s critical that we have community partners like the FOP who are willing to invest in our kids.”
Bernard said the presents will be distributed during a drive-through Christmas event next week. Children will be given the FOP’s gifts, along with a meal, hot chocolate and cookies.
Shop With a Trooper, a similar event hosted by the Kentucky State Police, will also take place this week at Meijer on Thursday night.