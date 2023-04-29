When Tim McMichael was a kid, a local dealership let him sit in a Corvette. He came back day after day, learning about every piece of the car. McMichael didn’t come from much, but that experience inspired him.
“My success comes from that car. The end. It made me what I am,” McMichael said. “… I mean, I’m not in the auto industry, but it doesn’t matter. It drove me to do the best I can do, to be the best I can be.”
Now, McMichael and his wife, Melanie, are using the Corvette to inspire other kids. Thanks to their donation, the National Corvette Museum just opened its latest exhibit, the McMichael Family Education Gallery, an interactive space for kids of all ages to learn.
The gallery is focused on STREAM principles – science, technology, robotics, engineering, art and math. It features touch screens with mini-lessons on each of the subjects, as they relate to Corvettes.
It has a materials wall including various components of Corvettes that kids can feel, and tablets where they can design their own Corvettes, to be displayed on a much larger screen in the back of the gallery.
There’s a case of toy Corvettes, framed early design sketches and the “dinosaur,” an 80-pound skeleton of a Corvette that gives visitors a look into the early stages of production.
Overhead, there are blue sweeps used in Corvette designs hanging from the ceiling alongside manta ray fish, giving the gallery an underwater feel. Calming music and dimmer lights add to the soothing vibe, which is designed to bring kids’ energy down enough for them to fully take in the gallery, said Sharon Brawner, National Corvette Museum president and CEO.
Brawner said the space used to be a storage area behind an underutilized hallway with a few random artifacts. She thought they could do better.
“When you go to a museum, you want to be guided on a story, right? You’re supposed to be taking a journey,” she said. “And when you got to this wall, it just felt disjointed.”
With the McMichael’s donation, the museum was able to continue the story with a dedicated space for kids, families and field trips.
“I think what was important for me was that when you come to the museum, it’s awesome and our grandsons love it,” Melanie McMichael said. “But it wasn’t for every child, and now it’s for every child. My granddaughter walked in and immediately started playing, whereas before she would have been like, ‘yeah, it’s a car.’ “
The highlight of the gallery for Brian Baker, NCM director of collections and education, is a back room called Studio X, based on a “top secret” real-life space at General Motors’ Corvette plant in Detroit.
In the center of the room is a crashed Corvette that kids can touch. There’s a looped video telling the story of the secret studio, and bleachers where Baker can guide a field trip class through a STREAM lesson, customized based on a classes’ age and topic.
“We want schools to come to us and say, ‘Hey, we’re focusing on physics,’ “ Baker said. “Alright, we’ll talk about acceleration – the E-Ray is zero to 60 in 2.5 seconds – and that gives them exciting things, not just formulas in a textbook. It gives them visuals to go with it.”
The cars featured in Studio X will purposely not become part of NCM’s permanent collection, so kids can have free rein, Baker added.
“The first three words you hear in museums are ‘Please don’t touch.’ This is a high-touch environment,” he said. “There’s cars here that are hundreds of thousands of dollars. We can’t have people handling them. But in here, yes, you get to touch.”
Like McMichael, Baker sees the Corvette as the vehicle for inspiration, if not necessarily the end goal. His goal isn’t to push kids to become car racers or designers, but instead use what they see, hear and feel in the Corvette gallery as visions for potential future STREAM careers.
The McMichaels let the museum staff create the gallery however they felt would best meet kids’ needs. Tim said it turned out “overwhelmingly larger and better” than expected.
“I think our vision really was to get to kids and inspire them, and however that happened, it happened,” he said. “It happened here very well.”