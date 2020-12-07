A few flying flurries Monday morning will be followed by partly sunny skies. It’ll be colder, with highs only making it to the low 40s. Sunshine and southerly winds team up for a warming trend starting Tuesday. For a forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: High 43˚ / Low 29˚ Partly Sunny
Tuesday: High 47˚ / Low 26˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: High 55° / Low 24° Mostly Sunny
Thursday: High 60° / Low 34° Mostly Sunny
Friday: High 63° / Low 43° / Partly Sunny
