A mix of sun and clouds will join swift, southerly winds Sunday. This will result in a major warmup, with highs catapulting to 60. Widespread rain and storm chances take over Sunday night into Monday, with another weather maker bringing around more wet stuff come midweek. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Sunday: High 60˚/Low 26˚ Partly Sunny
- Monday: High 54˚/Low 48˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Tuesday: High 50˚/Low 42˚ Mostly Cloudy
- Wednesday: High 51˚/Low 36˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Thursday: High 47˚/Low 40˚ Scattered Showers
