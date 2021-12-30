Partly sunny and comfortable weather continues Thursday. We’ll stay above average in the temperature department, with highs in the mid 60s. Increasing clouds Thursday night will lead into better rain and storm chances for New Year’s Eve. We’ll be monitoring the potential for severe weather late Friday into early Saturday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday Low 44˚ / High 66˚ Decreasing Clouds
Friday Low 52˚ / High 70˚ PM Storms Likely
Saturday Low 56˚ / High 67˚ AM Storms Likely
Sunday Low 26˚ / High 34˚ Scattered Wintry Mix
Monday Low 17˚ / High 21˚ Mostly Sunny