A combination of low clouds, scattered rain showers and northwest winds will create damp, cold conditions across the region Thursday. The focus is on Thursday night into early Friday, however, when a weak disturbance could bring minor snow accumulations to the area. This might lead to travel issues for the early morning commute. It’ll be a system we keep close eyes on. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 43/Low 37, scattered showers
- Friday: High 35/Low 30 scattered A.M. snow showers
- Saturday: High 42/Low 30, isolated P.M. showers
- Sunday: High 53/Low 29, partly sunny
- Monday: High 52/Low 45, rain showers likely
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.