Another frigid day is slated across the area, as the snowpack holds strong as highs struggle to hit the upper 20s. Melting will really begin to accelerate through the weekend, with readings catapulting to the upper 40s Sunday afternoon. Our next system brings rain chances Sunday night. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 11˚ / High 28˚ Partly Cloudy
Saturday: Low 8˚ / High 38˚ Partly Sunny
Sunday: Low 23˚ / High 49˚ Scattered PM Showers
Monday: Low 31˚ / High 46˚ Partly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 30˚ / High 53˚ Mostly Sunny
