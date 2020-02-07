Scattered snow showers will be with us Friday, but temperatures will climb a few degrees above freezing. Activity should taper off by evening, before another weak disturbance reintroduces snow chances early Saturday morning. This may affect travel. Improvement is anticipated by late Saturday afternoon, with a beautiful Sunday set to follow. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Friday: High 35/Low 30, scattered snow showers
- Saturday: High 42/Low 30, scattered morning snow showers
- Sunday: High 55/Low 29, partly sunny
- Monday: High 52/Low 45, showers likely
- Tuesday: High 49/Low 38, showers likely
