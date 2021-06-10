Our forecast will remain consistent Thursday for another day across southcentral Kentucky. It’ll be warm and humid once again, with …. you guessed it, pop-up shower and storm chances. Much of the same is slated on Friday, before drier conditions arrive as we progress through the weekend. For more forecast info, see https://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 67˚ / High 82˚ Scattered Storms
Friday: Low 68˚ / High 83˚ Scattered Storms
Saturday: Low 66˚ / High 87˚ Isolated Storms
Sunday: Low 65˚ / High 86˚ Isolated Storms
Monday: Low 68˚ / High 87˚ Isolated Storms