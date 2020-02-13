Overcast skies will join patchy drizzle Thursday. It’ll be blustery, thanks to Arctic high pressure advancing from the northwest. Colder air will pour in late Thursday under clearing skies, eventually leading to wind chill readings in the single digits to start Valentine’s Day. Friday afternoon readings will only make it to the low 30s. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 42/Low 39, isolated morning showers
- Friday: High 32/Low 15, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 50/Low 20, partly sunny
- Sunday: High 54/Low 37, mostly cloudy
- Monday: High 61/Low 39, partly cloudy
