Partly sunny skies will be with us through the early part of Wednesday before pop-up storm chances arrive in the afternoon thanks to the remains of Sally spinning up from the gulf. This activity will continue Thursday before cooler, drier air arrives behind a passing cold front Thursday night. For a complete forecast analysis, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 83/Low 65, isolated afternoon storms
- Thursday: High 80/Low 65, scattered storms
- Friday: High 75/Low 58, partly sunny
- Saturday: High 73/Low 51, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 75/Low 51, mostly sunny
