After a couple of soggy days, we’ll begin to dry out today under partly sunny skies. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, however, as an upper-level low continues to move further northward out of the region. As the low moves out, a high will begin to creep in, bringing the high today to about the mid-80s. The high will continue to drive up our temperatures into the 90s by midweek and bring us pleasant conditions with lots of sun. Unfortunately, the humidity will rebound as well. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: 85° / 66° Isolated Storms
Monday: 88° / 67° Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: 90°/ 68° Sunny
Wednesday: 91°/ 68° Sunny
Thursday: 89°/ 71° Isolated Showers/ Storms
