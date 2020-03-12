A very warm, muggy air mass will take over Thursday, which will prime the atmosphere for possible severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will soar between the low and mid-70s, well above average for this time of year. Be aware of the potential for warnings to be issued. For a complete breakdown of this threat, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 73/Low 48, showers/storms likely
- Friday: High 53/Low 44, partly cloudy
- Saturday: High 49/Low 38, showers/storms likely
- Sunday: High 58/Low 43, scattered showers/storms
- Monday: High 64/Low 38, scattered showers
