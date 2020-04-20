Decreasing clouds will open the door to sunny, beautiful weather Monday. A weak cold front will bring hit-and-miss rain showers Monday night before sunshine returns Tuesday. It’ll be slightly cooler, with northwest winds gusting between 15 to 25 mph. Tranquil weather returns Wednesday before likely shower and storm chances roll back into the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 70/Low 45, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 63/Low 49, mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 67/Low 40, afternoon showers likely
- Thursday: High 66/Low 52, showers/storms likely
- Friday: High 70/Low 51, isolated storms
