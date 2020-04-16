Another frosty start will be followed by beautiful weather Thursday. Sunshine should dominate, supplying us with comfortable afternoon temperatures. Rain chances steadily increase through Friday before high pressure brings sun back into the picture to start the weekend. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 63/Low 33, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 67/Low 43, scattered afternoon showers
- Saturday: High 61/Low 40, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 68/Low 44, scattered showers
- Monday: High 65/Low 45, partly sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.