Patchy fog Monday morning will give way to sunny, beautiful conditions. Clouds will increase Monday night into Tuesday, but southerly winds will create even warmer conditions than Monday. Widespread showers and storms will take over during the predawn hours Wednesday. That will last through Wednesday afternoon before a cold front passes east of the area. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Monday: High 71, Low 40, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 76/Low 52, increasing clouds
- Wednesday: High 68/Low 57, showers/storms likely
- Thursday: High 63/Low 48, isolated showers
- Friday: High 72/Low 44, mostly sunny
