A cold front will pass through the area Friday, bringing an isolated storm threat this morning. Clouds will decrease, along with humidity during the afternoon, as northwest winds hold highs to the upper 70s. Sunshine dominates a beautiful Labor Day weekend, with the exception of pop-up storm chances Monday afternoon. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Friday: High 79˚/ Low 72˚ Isolated AM Storms

Saturday: High 80˚/ Low 57˚ Mostly Sunny

Sunday: High 84˚/ Low 60˚ Mostly Sunny

Monday: High 86˚/ Low 65˚ Isolated PM Storms

Tuesday: High 88˚/ Low 69˚ Mostly Sunny

Meteorologist, founder of WxOrNotBG.com

