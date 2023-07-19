Buildilng permits Jul 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenSignature Signs, 801 State St., sign.Scott Murphy & Daniel (Crossland Community Church, add to commercial building, overhead connector), 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $735,000. Signs Express (billboard sign for Keystone Commons near Veterans Memorial), sign.Three Springs Hospitality LLC (Greenwood Village, new 36-plex apartments), 1235 Kenilwood Way, Building 1, commercial building, $2,250,000.Three Springs Hospitality (Greenwood. Village, new 36-plex apartments), 1235 Kenilwood Way, Building 2, commercial building, $2,250,000.Signs Express (BG Self Storage, one pole sign alteration, non-illuminated), 1901 River St., sign.Scotty’s Contracting & Stone, 1349 Adams St., site work, $35,000.G.M. Northrup Corp. (Dollar General, interior alteration), 1473 Kentucky St. commercial building, $307,938.The Registry (total demolition), 219 Old Morgantown Road, $9,900.Caudill Design & Construction (Lisa Marshall, single-family residence), 1129 Overlook Lane, residential building, $1,400,000. Emin Mujkic (patio roof addition), 1015 Anise Court, residential building, $5,000.Russell Brown Construction (Devin Hall, add/alter to single-family residence), 1461 Mount Ayr Circle, residential building, $400,000.Barry Lindsey (new pool with fence), 1478 Hamilton Court, pool, $44,000.White Oak General Contractor (alter commercial interior), 360 E. Eighth Ave., commercial building, $198,000.Jagoe Homes, 715 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 187, residential building, $225,931.Gerard Customs (Terri Dickson, exterior alteration to single-family residence, roof repair from tree), 2101 Smallhouse Road, residential building, $120,000.Yolanda Chang (interior alteration to single-family residence), 1250 Grider Pond Road, residential building, $2,500.Natcher Parkway Holdings (single-family residence demolition), 865 Plano Road, demolition, $15,000.Signs Express (Aime Advisors, two new non-illuminated pole signs), 701 Dishman Lane Ext., sign.H&M Construction, 1351 Prosperity Lane, site work, $2,900,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHudson brothers taking different paths to successDeborah J. Wilkins (Tomes)Deborah Wilkins, former WKU general counsel, dies at 63BGPD legal team responds to discrimination lawsuit from officerDowntown traffic survey shows need for better communicationFundraiser for BGPD's Davis draws massive crowdsBG man pleads guilty in 2019 homicideDanny Lee TurnerTyler Dale Mosley'This is what it looks like to survive': Mobile home tenants fear potential rezoning Images Videos National News AP News Summary at 11:53 a.m. EDT Judge upholds the $5 million jury verdict against Trump in a writer's sex abuse and defamation case Second police officer from Missouri department charged in connection with attack AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:52 a.m. EDT High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky as death toll rises in northeast US POLITICAL NEWS Trump's target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an 'unbreakable bond' despite US unease Voting fraud claims spread ahead of Spain's pivotal election IRS whistleblowers will testify to Congress as they claim 'slow-walking' of the Hunter Biden case Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is not ruling out a special legislative session on tax cuts Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView