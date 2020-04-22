Clouds will increase throughout Wednesday. This will occur ahead of our next weathermaker, which will bring likely showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday. We should catch a brief break from the wet stuff Friday before another system moves in to start the weekend. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 72/Low 40, increasing clouds
- Thursday: High 67/Low 52, showers/storms likely
- Friday: High 71/Low 47, partly sunny
- Saturday: High 65/Low 54, showers/storms likely
- Sunday: High 58/Low 43, isolated showers
