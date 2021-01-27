Bowling Green
Booth Properties (Lynnwood Apartments, new eight-plex), 872 Lynnwood Way, Building 3, $553,000.
Signature Signs, 661 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Domingo Iglesias (add to single-family residence, porch), add to single-family residence, $1,300.
King Contracting, 2015 Smallhouse Road, pool, $46,000.
Puerto Vallarta (add/alter), 140 River Place Ave., commercial building, $20,000.
John Conley (alter existing addition into walkway), 945 Park St., residential building, $4,392.
