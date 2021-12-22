Bowling Green

Doug Martens Construction, 289 Three Par Court, Lot 14-4, residential building, $890,000.

Sweets Design Build Inc. (Keystone Commons, new eight-plex), 2236 Hickory St., Lot 26, commercial building, $600,000.

Sweets Design Build Inc. (Keystone Commons, new eight-plex), 2228 Hickory St., Lot 27, commercial building, $600,000.

Sweets Design Build Inc. (Keystone Commons, new eight-plex), 2220 Hickory St., Lot 29, commercial building, $600,000.

Sweets Design Build Inc. (Keystone Commons, new eight-plex), 2212 Hickory St., Lot 29, commercial building, $600,000.

Williams Construction, 897 McFadin Station St., Lot 129, residential building, $123,440.

Williams Construction, 889 McFadin Station St., Lot 131, residential building, $124,400.

Williams Construction, 881 McFadin Station St., Lot 133, residential building, $133,120.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 716 Kobus St., Lot 152, residential building, $340,795.

Larry Baxter (Live the Dream Development, alter interior to single-family residence), 419 South Way, residential building, $45,000.

Rhea Properties (storm damage roof repair, single-family residence), 1126 E. 10th Ave., residential building, $10,000.

Robert Perez (storm damage repair to porch and roof, single-family residence), 1044 Magnolia St., residential building, $15,000.