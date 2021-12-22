Building permits Dec 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bowling GreenDoug Martens Construction, 289 Three Par Court, Lot 14-4, residential building, $890,000.Sweets Design Build Inc. (Keystone Commons, new eight-plex), 2236 Hickory St., Lot 26, commercial building, $600,000. Sweets Design Build Inc. (Keystone Commons, new eight-plex), 2228 Hickory St., Lot 27, commercial building, $600,000.Sweets Design Build Inc. (Keystone Commons, new eight-plex), 2220 Hickory St., Lot 29, commercial building, $600,000.Sweets Design Build Inc. (Keystone Commons, new eight-plex), 2212 Hickory St., Lot 29, commercial building, $600,000.Williams Construction, 897 McFadin Station St., Lot 129, residential building, $123,440. Williams Construction, 889 McFadin Station St., Lot 131, residential building, $124,400.Williams Construction, 881 McFadin Station St., Lot 133, residential building, $133,120.Jagoe Homes Inc., 716 Kobus St., Lot 152, residential building, $340,795.Larry Baxter (Live the Dream Development, alter interior to single-family residence), 419 South Way, residential building, $45,000.Rhea Properties (storm damage roof repair, single-family residence), 1126 E. 10th Ave., residential building, $10,000.Robert Perez (storm damage repair to porch and roof, single-family residence), 1044 Magnolia St., residential building, $15,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Residential Building Building Industry Doug Martens Construction Building Sweets Design Build Inc. Residence Commons Repair Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBrother: Tornado victim Scott 'most selfless guy that I know'Two arrested on suspicion of stealing from tornado-damaged propertyBody of 13-year-old storm victim found, 17th death in WarrenBowling Green man arrested on multiple terrorism chargesTeen girl, whose family died in tornado, subject of only unresolved missing-persons searchNine in BG charged with taking part in organized crimeBrown Family ServicesWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsAdditional fatality reported as death toll hits 16Carolyn Faye Barnard (Cherry) Images Videos State News Arrest warrant issued in Arkansas for ex-nursing home owner Lawsuit could further snarl delayed Terre Haute casino plans GE Appliances to invest $118M in Georgia factory, hiring 600 Kentucky AG's search warrant group issues recommendations New Albany officer pleads guilty to misconduct, will resign National News 'We have stock': Smaller stores aim for last-minute shoppers As COVID fueled the drug crisis, Native Americans hit worst Gaza's old battery pileups pose risk to health, environment Democrats appear to gain edge in California House districts As COVID fueled the drug crisis, Native Americans hit worst POLITICAL NEWS Democrats 'not giving up' on Biden bill, talks with Manchin Judge rules against San Diego schools in COVID vaccine suit Secret Service: Nearly $100B stolen in pandemic relief funds Mohave County board refuses to declare state of emergency Online DNA profile leads to suspect in 1997 rape case in NM Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView