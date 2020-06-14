Warren County
Valerie Wilson, Lot 186, Northridge, fence, $2,600.
Terry and Judy Thornton Revocable Trust, Lot 18, Poplar Grove, single-family residence, $350,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 12 Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $185,000.
Matt Hardy, 242 Mount Olivet Girkin Road, single-family residence, $100,000.
Matt Hardy, 218 Mount Olivet Girkin Road, single-family residence, $100,000.
Daniel and Michelle Fisher, Lot 15, Cross Creek, above-ground pool, $5,300.
David and Katherine Kimbel, Lot 2, Fred Van Meter subdivision, barn, $67,195.
David and Katherine Kimbel, Lot 2, Fred Van Meter subdivision, paving, $3,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 2, The Heritage, single-family residence, $225,000.
Vehad and Elvisa Cakor, Lot 136, The Summit, single-family residence, $450,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 29, Kingston Pointe, single-family residence, $170,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 615, Northridge, single-family residence, $94,000.
Billy and Justina Lattimer, 307 Whitlock Road, barn $5,000.
Billy and Justina Lattimer, 307 Whitlock Road, fence, $4,000.
Danita Reiger and Jerry Ward, Lot 123, Belle Haven, in-ground pool, $27,300.
Ashley and Mahlon Cowan, Lot 376, Hidden River Estates, in-ground pool, $30,000.
Joseph Rippy, Lot 1, Nobhill, in-ground pool, $34,000.
Larry and Tina Taylor, 2849 Plum Springs Road, carport, $2,500.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 213, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $273,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 207, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $250,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 109, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $280,000.
Motley Trading Co. LLC, 277 Collett Road, single-family residence, $112,611.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 64, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $112,611.
Kevin and Sara Deel, Lot 225, Hunters Crossing, covered patio, $21,900.
William and Anita Walter, Lot 20, Pennyroyal Farms, covered porch, $5,800.
John and Jennifer Cary, Lot 57, September Lakes, fence, $5,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 51, The Heritage, single-family residence, $250,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 19, The Heritage, single-family residence, $250,000.
Scarlet Jent, Lot 13, Ivan Downs, in-ground pool, $40,000.
James and Denise Lewis, Lot 17, Autumn Grove, in-ground pool, $32,000.
John and Jennifer Cary, Lot 57, September Lakes, in-ground pool, $45,000.
Alen and Semsija Madesko, Lot 146, McCoy Place, garage, $15,000.
Timothy Page, Lot 31, The Heritage, single-family residence, $175,000.
Timothy Page, Lot 57, The Heritage, single-family residence, $169,000.
Kimberlee Meredith, 264 Clark Circle, fence, $1,500.
Suzanne and Darren Young, 10018 Louisville Road, fence, $4,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 204, McKinney Farms, single-family residence, $105,000.
Right Angle Studio LLC, Lot 19, Plano Estates, single-family residence, $200,000.
Right Angle Studio LLC, Lot 17, Plano Estates, single-family residence, $180,000.
Kimberlee Meredith, 264 Clark Circle, above-ground pool, $1,500.
Darren and Suzanne Young, 10018 Louisville Road, in-ground pool, $47,000.
Liset Espinoza, Lot 6, F.H. Elkins Farm, barn, $40,000.
Chastity and George Fant III, Lot 168, South Glen Gables, garage, $100,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 9, Blevins Farm, single-family residence, $309,421.
Monty and Robin Holland, 10975 Russellville Road, single-family residence, $175,000.
John and Judy Tarter, 6414 Glasgow Road, barn, $20,000.
John and Judy Tarter, 6414 Glasgow Road, barn, $28,400.
Wayne and Kimberly Nicholson, Lot 81, McKinney Farms, fence, $2,000.
Wayne and Kimberly Nicholson, Lot 81, McKinney Farms, above-ground pool, $7,000.
Anthony White, Lot 509, Northridge, deck, $800.
Dustin and Tracy Lee, Lot 51, McKinney Farms, fence, $1,500.
Darryl and Cindy Travis, 100 College St., garage, $23,700.
Jimmy Sandusky, Lot 5, Lashlee Meadows, garage addition, $16,300.
Easley LLC, 971 Richards Road, single-family residence, $300,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 104, Drakes Ridge, single-family residence, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 18, The Heritage, single-family residence, $185,000.
Heather Scroughams, 203 Blue Level Providence Road, barn, $5,000.
Ricky and Wanda Jaggers, 783 Shady Land Church Road, barn, $24,800.
Teresa and Clarence Garretson Jr., 1705 Detour Road, $9,000.
Daniel Kirby, 804 Carter Road, manufactured home, $74,900.
Eric and Alexandria Velez, 3611 Richardsville Road, manufactured home, $45,000.
Ryan and Amy Waddell, 514 Sweeney Lane, single-family residence, $150,000.
Heather Scroughams, 203 Blue Level Providence Road, single-family residence, $220,000.
Focal Building Group LLC, Lot 232, The Summit, single-family residence, $275,000.
Tyler Douglas Construction, 7918 Plano Road, single-family residence, $110,000.
Mark Douglas Construction, 507 South Hewitt Road, single-family residence, $120,000.
Mark Douglas Construction, 529 South Hewitt Road, single-family residence, $120,000.
Mark Douglas Construction, 860 Goodrum Road, single-family residence, $110,000.
Christina Lawless and Scott McClure, 613 Vance Lane, above-ground pool, $7,100.
Cung Van Ro and Sung Van Ro, Lot 29, Bluegrass Meadows, covered patio, $3,000.
Bowling Green
Finesigns & Graphics, 176 Porter Pike, sign.
5253 Design Group (Warren County Public Library, add/alter), 1225 State St., commercial building, $2,000,000.
Williams Associates Architects, 123 Graham Ave., commercial building, $75,000.
Neon Campus (Sleep Outfitters), 1689 Campbell Lane, sign.
Daniels Construction 1500 Patrick Way, fence, $3,200.
Anchor Sign Inc., 955 Fields Drive, sign.
William Florman, 1409 Mount Ayr Circle, residential building, $120,000.
Abel Court Apartments (alter interior/exterior), 1020 Old Barren River Road, commercial building, $450,000.
Anchor Sign Inc., 390 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Precision Contractors, 689 Cherry Blossom Road, residential building, $91,000.
Brown and Brown Construction (Jerry Baker Foundation, new commercial restroom), 4801 Morgantown Road, commercial building, $75,000.
Vision Builders LLC, 281 Village Way, residential building, $515,880.
Michael D. Reynolds (add to commercial building), 1127 E. 14th Ave., commercial building, $19,000.
MCS Property Services (alter interior), 545 E. Main Ave., commercial building, $40,000.
Grassroots Construction LLC, 1737 Greenview Lane, residential building, $20,000.
Grassroots Construction LLC, 1750 Pinehurst Way, residential building, $6,000.
Grassroots Construction LLC, 1843 Hartland Court, residential building, $12,000.
Clint Hoofer, 1218 Oliver st., residential building, $1,280.
WAKY Signs, 814 State St., sign.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LC, 6415 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $140,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting, 1886 Twilight Ave., residential building, $120,000.
Charles Deweese Construction Inc., 1524 Patrick Way, site work, $4,000.
Suri Castillo, 423 Trent Way, residential building, $1,000.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc., 11 Elijah Court, residential building, $45,000.
LDC Engineering, 5624 Old Nashville Road, commercial building, $50,000.
Jeff Martin Construction, 1708 Greenview Lane, residential building, $65,000.
Isaiah King (Saffron Yoga LLC), 302 State St., commercial building, $4,000.
Speedway LLC, 1117 Covington St., demolition, $21,800.
Morgan Shipley, 1588 Wellington Way, residential building, $5,000.
DLM Contracting LLC, 5261 Nashville Road, commercial building, $25,000.
Hansbrough Development, 1600 Fords Farm Ave., residential building, $200,000.
Hansbrough Development, 1621 Granite Circle, residential building, $240,000.
LR Smith Pool & Spa, 1680 Dunlaney Way, pool, $48,000.
Southern Design & Build, 6542 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $120,000.
All Seasons Pools Inc., 11 Elijah Court, pool, $45,000.
Lee Ross Dinwiddie, 924 Smith Court, residential building, $20,000.
Jagoe Homes, 888 Star Ave., residential building, $292,368.
Dirty Kirks Fireworks, 1434 Louisville Road, tent.
Stewart Richey Construction (The Mane Salon), 1110 Broadway Ave., commercial building, $50,000.
Carl Melky, 900 Covington Grove Blvd., residential building, $14,000.
Real Asset Investors of BG LLC, 6418 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $140,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 834 Saucer Court, residential building, $235,900.
Dave Crocker, 301 W. 12th Ave., residential building, $200.
King Contracting, 915 Coventry Court, Lot 1, pool, $51,000.
Valentine Ridge Contracting, 1224 Oliver St., residential building, $3,500.
Doug Martens Construction, 813 Commons Lane, residential building, $265,000.
Scotty's Contracting & Stone, 4031 Old Scottsville Road, demolition, $10,000.
Capital Fireworks, 2459 Mount Victor Lane, tent.
Skylite Fireworks, 5250 Scottsville Road, tent.
Skylite Fireworks, 340 Three Springs Road, tent.
Mad Fireworks, 711 Campbell Lane, tent.
Mad Fireworks, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, tent.
