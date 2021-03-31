Building permits
BBD Corp., 0 Century St., site work, $20,000.
WEHR Constructors (Western Kentucky Heart, Lung and Gastroenterology, alter interior), 421 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $162,000.
William Wiedower, Architect (new clubhouse/office, Cave Mill II Apartments), 2343 Cave Mill Station Blvd., Lot 1-1, commercial building, $552,243.
William Wiedower, Architect (Cave Mill II Apartments, eight-plex apartment building), 2343 Cave Mill Station Blvd., Lot 1-1, commercial building, $1,255,836.
William Wiedower, Architect, 2343 Cave Mill Station, Blvd, Lot 1-1, commercial building, $2,758,992.
William Wiedower, Architect (Cave Mill II Apartments, 24 units, new apartment buildings, building 1), 2343 Cave Mill Station, Lot 1-1, commercial building, $2,096,724.
William Wiedower, Architect (Cave Mill II LLC, new apartments, building 2), 2343 Cave Mill Station Blvd., Lot 1-1, $2,477,322.
New Again Home Improvements (Dathan Cofer, new commercial storage building), 986 Victoria St., commercial building, $250,000.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction (Greenwood Leisure Living, Lot 1, new clubhouse), 5421 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $185,000.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction (Greenwood Leisure Living, buildings 1 and 2, duplex), 5421 Scottsville Road, residential building, $200,000.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction (Greenwood Leisure Living, buildings 3 and 4, duplex), 5421 Scottsville Road, residential building, $200,000.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction (Greenwood Leisure Living, buildings 5 and 6, duplex), 5421 Scottsville Road, residential building, $200,000.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction (Greenwood Leisure Living, buildings 9 and 10, duplex), 5421 Scottsville Road, residential building, $200,000.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction (Greenwood Leisure Living, buildings 13 and 14, duplex), 5421 Scottsville Road, residential building, $200,000.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction (Greenwood Leisure Living, buildings 17 and 18, duplex), 5421 Scottsville Road, residential building, $200,000.
Williams Construction (Porter Pike St. Dance Place, alter commercial interior, Suite 201), 176 Porter Pike, commercial building, $61,770.
J. Trapper Construction LLC, 951 Cumberland Ridge Way, Lot 148, residential building, $475,000.
Matt McGill, 137 Walking Stick Trail Court, site work, $10,000.
Matt McGill, (new pool and fence), 137 Walking Stick Trail, pool, $40,000.
Builders By Design (Housing Authority of Bowling Green, small business center, commercial addition), 305 Graham Drive, commercial building, $85,100.
Big Hammer Repair and Renovation (Winnie Cohron, add to single-family residence), 1866 Hartland Court, residential building, $10,000.
Signature Signs Inc. (WNKY TV, new attached illuminated signs), 1018 Chestnut St., sign.
Jeff Cragwell (Porter Pike Station LLC, Suite 202, building 2, alter commercial interior), 176 Porter Pike, commercial building, $65,180.
Michele Diliha (alter garage, single-family residence), 854 E. 10th Ave., residential building, $9,000.
Glenn Higdon (add/alter porch), 1022 Magnolia St., residential building, $2,007.
Habitat for Humanity, 1209 Regis O’Connor Circle, Lot 11-20, residential building, $90,000.
Habitat for Humanity, 1203 Regis O’Connor Circle, Lot 11-19, residential building, $90,000.
Habitat for Humanity, 1215 Regis O’Connor Circle, Lot 11-21, residential building, $90,000.
Kenny Cravens (pool house garage, single-family residence), 2083 Chesapeake Drive, residential building, $80,000.
Fast Signs of Bowling Green (Woodcraft Industries, new sign), 434 Scotty’s Way, sign.
Toro LLC, 1760 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $50,000.
Luis Morales (The Light of the World, add to commercial building, pavilion, porch and deck), 1200 Clay At., commercial building, $1,800.
Matthew Crabtree (alter/enclose carport), 3851 Nashville Road, residential building, $2,600.
