Bowling Green
Ben Hansbrough, 1607 Fords Farm Ave., Lot 30, residential building, $285,000.
Ridgeline Contracting (add bedroom), 553 Cherokee Drive, residential building, $90,000.
Grass Roots Construction (add/alter single-family residence), 170 Chambers Drive, residential building, $50,000.
Zahid Husadinovic, 2149 Robin Road, site work, $2,500.
Wilton & Susan Houchens (storage building), 1614 Seminole Way, residential building, $18,500.
Jeff Eimers (add/extend front porch, single-family residence), 1733 Greenview Lane, residential building, $2,000.
Signature Signs, 545 E. Main Ave., sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 802 Saucer Court, Lot 62, residential building, $237,635.
Neon Campus Inc. (Alligned Life Chiropractic, new attached illuminated sign), 1625 Campbell Lane, sign.
Neon Campus Inc. (Marco’s Pizza, alter illuminated pole sign), 1945 Scottsville Road, sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 964 Anise Lane, Lot 33, residential building, $316,400.
Kimberly Hunstad (Valkrie LLC, alter/replace stairs), 628 Woodford Ave., commercial building, $3,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 972 Anise Lane, Lot 31, residential building, $305,335.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 976 Anise Lane, Lot 30, residential building, $310,670.
Horizon Construction, 2081 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 37, residential building, $180,000.
Horizon Construction, 1979 Twilight Ave., Lot 17, residential building, $180,000.
Martin General Contracting (Fred Cundiff, alter deck), 2613 Lost Cove Court, $2,780.