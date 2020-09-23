Bowling Green
Loyal Order of Moose No. 356, (add to commercial building, gazebo), 736 Lain Ave., commercial building, $6,700.
Scott Murphy & Daniel (Crown Cork & Seal), 1291 Prosperity Lane, commercial building, $12,440,000.
Sunbelt Construction (Rockbox Fitness, Unit 103, Sheldon Family LLC, alter commercial interior), 1831 Cave Mill Road, $250,000.
AMC Signs & Lighting (Popeye’s), 3004 Nashville Road, sign.
Alvey Signs, 390 High Rail Way, sign.
AMM Contracting LLC, 1637 Forrest Drive, commercial building, $25,000.
Perfection Petroleum Services (Flora T. Stuart), 517 E. Seventh Ave., demolition, $14,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc., (new single-family residence, Lot 49), 882 Saucer Court, Lot 49, residential building, $262,182.
Gomez Construction (new single-family residence), 841 China Tree Way, residential building, $130,000.
Nevzeta Ahmetovic (balcony roof over patio), 603 Sagittarius Ave., residential building, $3,000.
Barren River Renovations (Best Buy, Suite 106, alter commercial interior), 2020 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $75,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. (new single-family residence), 2034 Spring Lakes Circle, residential building, $130,000.
Signature Signs (Lice Clinics of America), 830 Fairview Ave., sign.
Aqualand Pool & Spas (new pool within existing fence), 1910 Karen Ave., pool, $34,000.
Jagoe Homes (new single-family residence, Lot 51), 870 Saucer Court, residential building, $221,985.
Jagoe Homes (new single-family residence, Lot 25), 882 Star Ave., residential building, $292,995.
Chanthom Builders LLC (add/alter single-family residence), 2116 Nashville Road, residential building, $300,000.
Pan Phyu (family room, add to single-family residence), 1613 Halcomb Way, residential building, $2,300.
Matthew Nicholson (carport, add to single-family residence), 2906 Sarah Drive, $2,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.