Warren County
Mike Bergeron, 3273 H.E. Johnson Road, garage, $60,000.
Jie Zhang, Lot 63, Stagner Farms subdivision, fence.
Mary and Michael Jaques, Lot 84, Drakes Ridge subdivision, fence.
Christy Wilkins, Lot 2, Clay Meadors subdivision, single-family residence, $375,000.
Delvagus and Cera M. Jackson, Lot 217, Ashmoore Parke subdivision, fence.
Sai Sai LLC, 8672 Nashville Road, mercantile, $150,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 81, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
Timothy and Michelle D. Shultz, 600 Pemberton Road, single-family residence addition (sunroom), $45,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 82, Carter Crossing subdivision, four single-family residences each at a cost of $140,000.
Andrea Gooch, 299 West McLellan Road, accessory apartment, $170,000.
Brittany Hopkins and Jacob Evans, 170 Belgium Court, fence.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 85, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
DTD Inc., Lot 16, Matlock Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.
Jose and Diana Solano, 2616 Claypool Boyce Road, accessory apartment, $10,000.
Sanja and Viktor Dudaric, 639 Allen Michael Lane, workshop, $50,000.
Benny and Marietta Belcher, 10059 Cemetery Road, garage, $40,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 77, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
RealAsset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 78, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 28, Dove Point subdivision, single-family residence, $295,980.
Kathryn and Caleb Hadden, 2704 Thompson Drive, fence.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 24, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $265,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 83, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
Kevin Scotti, 8740 Creekstone Lane, garage, $50,000.
Justin and Brionna Pigram, Lot 62, Blevins Farm subdivision, fence.
Artic Holdings LLC, Lot 19, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
Rizo Smajic, 173 Aaron Road, garage, $50,000.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, Lot 16, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $142,776.
Tylein Finley, 1285 Rainier Way, fence.
Caitlin Bowles and Daniel Douglas, 752 Antioch Church Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Providence Knob Baptist Church, 210 Browning Road, assembly, $350,000.
Casey Davidson, 305 Ed Hudson Road, single-family residence addition, $350,000.
Tony and Shauna Leis, 264 Claypool Alvaton Road, single-family residence, $1,200,000.
Mark Collins, 375 Coleman Lane, garage, $37,358.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 24, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $404,575.
James and Jennifer Wheeler, 1324 Riva Ridge Ave., single-family residence addition (sunroom), $30,000.
James and Jennifer Wheeler, 1324 Riva Ridge Ave., single-family residence addition (other), $5,000.
Tyler and Sarah Williams, 10432 Porter Pike, agriculture building, $50,000.
Brian and Audrey McKinney, 1272 Barren River Road, Unit 2, manufactured home, $194,000.
Adam and Christina Sanders, 245 Maria Drive, single-family residence remodel, $100,000.
Karla Hernandez and Jesus Avila, 683 Clark Circle, single-family residence remodel (bedroom), $2,800.
Kendall and Amber Patton, 5993 Scottsville Road, business, $650,000.
Kendall and Amber Patton, 5993 Scottsville Road, garage, $75,000.
Scott and Noemi Bonham, 115 Mapleleaf Drive, single-family residence, $115,000.
Miguel Angel Lomeli Ramirez, 217 Hilltopper Drive, storage shed, $20,000.
Joy Haave and Trudy Labarr, Jackson Bridge Road, storage shed, $25,000.
William Bryan Fulkerson, 2389 Westbrook Road, single-family residence, $400,000.
Gomez Construction LLC, Lot 53, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 60, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 61, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.
HR Bowling Green Investments LLC, 1362 Plano Road, sign, $28,000.
Danny Oliver and James Powell, 10592 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Kristi A. Jones and Timothy Woodard, 2378 Bristow Road, storage shed, $26,000.
Jarboe Homes Inc., 808 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $450,000.
Payton Atwell and Lane Wilson Embry, 71 Pleasant Place Way, single-family residence remodel (bonus room), $6,000.
Wesley and Deidra Calvert, 450 Beyond Way, pool, $8,000.
Dorothy and James Hargis II, 3294 South Glen Gables Blvd., pool, $40,000.
Bowling Green
Paul Landa (alter commercial interior and exterior parking area), 1122 Lovers Lane, commercial building, $140,000.
Mohamed Shebrain (Tobacco & Vapor, one new attached sign, illuminated), 1355 Veterans Memorial Lane, sign.
Elite Hardscapes, 1138 Bear Way, fence.
CSR Investments BG LLC, 224 Emmett Ave., site work, $60,000.
Hansbrough Development, 802 Denil Ave., Lot 57, residential building, $200,000.
Hansbrough Development, 804 Denil Ave., Lot 57-1, residential building, $200,000.
Signs Express (Greenwood Villa, two new monument signs, non-illuminated), 1500 Bryant Way, sign.
BBD Corp Inc. (Southern Kentucky Oral Surgery, alter commercial interior), 1048 Ashley St., commercial building, $308,630.
Ken’s Signs (America’s Car-Mart, two new illuminated signs, attached), 5250 Scottsville Road, sign.
Ken’s Signs (Kenny Jones), 1930 Russellville Road, sign.
Duane and Jeri Gibson (demolition, garage/single-family residence), 449 Gary Ave., demolition, $8,200.
Michael Schmidt (deck extension), 1644 Cameron Way, residential building, $12,000.
Albert Thang (alter/addition, single-family residence), 898 Sagittarius Ave., residential building, $8,000.
Scott Murphy & Daniel, 820 Three Springs Road, site work, $275,900.
Michael Doyel (single-family residence addition), 1608 Single Tree Way, residential building, $15,000.
Greg Gary Trucking (demolition of small garage), 802 Edgewood St., demolition, $1,650.
Scott Murphy & Daniel (Stadium Park Plaza, Suite 305, alter commercial interior), 360 E. 8th Ave., commercial building, $82,418.
Scott Murphy & Daniel (Bowling Green Ball Park, alter commercial interior), 300 E. 8th Ave., commercial building, $86,000.