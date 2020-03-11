Bowling Green
Stewart Richey Construction (Holley sales office), 1901 Russellville Road, commercial building, $25,000.
Finesigns & Graphics (Men’s Health), 661 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
BBD Corp. Inc., 200 Indian Hills Drive, demolition, $15,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 809 Sweet Bay Ave., residential building, $207,429.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 844 Loebner Ave., residential building, $236,600.
Bluegrass Building Co. LLC, 1344 Burr Oaks Court, residential building, $225,000.
Mid South Carports, 708 Red Clover Ave., residential building, $19,750.
Kiddos Consignment, 1440 Campbell Lane, temporary sign.
Jackson Square (alter/repair apartment unit 11), 455 Three Springs Road, commercial building, $2,500.
City of Bowling Green (City of Bowling Green Operations Mezzanine), 2311 Lapsley Lane, commercial building, $2,500.
Byteforce LLC, 1901 Russellville Road, temporary sign.
Arnold Consulting Engineering, 2565 Russellville Road, site work, $294,200.
Harlan Construction, 731 E. 10th Ave., residential building, $75,000.
Simply Ramen, 312 Old Morgantown Road, temporary sign.
Lost River Pizza Co., 2440 Nashville Road, commercial building, $20,000.
McGown TV, 1011 E. 10th Ave., temporary sign.
