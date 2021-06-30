Bowling Green
Denham-Blythe Co. (B&R Electrical), 1328 Prosperity Lane, Lot 8-6-2, commercial building, $2,500,000.
B&M Construction & Design (Steven Pitera, add/alter interior attached garage), 526 Claremoor Ave., residential building, $35,000.
Peachtree Way Foundation LLC (new monument and attached signs), 1131 Magnolia St., sign.
Noemi Bonham Realty, 320 Strathmoor Way, Lot 2, residential building, $110,000.
Greg Gary Trucking, 1253 Kentucky St., demolition, $8,500.
Gary Trucking (Whaley Ira), 1455 Park St., demolition, $9,600.
Gary Trucking, 1304 Smallhouse Road, demolition, $5,200.
Gary Trucking, 1313 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition, $12,000.
Bobby Rabold (deck), 942 Parkway St., residential building, $10,000.
Alderson Homes LLC (detached garage), 287 Tabor Lane, residential building, $35,200.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 629 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 204, residential building, $241,055.
Signature Signs (Simply Ramen, new sign and alter existing sign), 801 Campbell Lane, sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 625 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 205, residential building, $240,530.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 362 Cedar Run St., Lot 606, residential building, $175,000.
TNT Fireworks-Virginia High-tower, 2945 Scottsville Road, tent.
Southern Boom Fireworks, 2625 Scottsville Road, tent.