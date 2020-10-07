Bowling Green
Hometrak LLC, 300 Cherry Way, commercial building, $375,000.
PDT Investments LLC, 1218 State St., residential building, $150.
Signature Signs (Nine 20 Live BBQ), 2800 Scottsville Road, sign.
Keltner Construction, 1105 Cave Mill Road, site work, $25,000.
Barry Jones (enclose carport), 144 Robin Ave., residential building, $8,000.
SH Fencing, 718 E. 12th Ave., fence, $5,230.
Melissa Manners, 11 Elijah Court, pool, $40,000.
Signature Signs, 2800 Pioneer Drive, sign.
Steven Wheeler Fencing, 11 Elijah Court, fence, $15,315.
Mark and Shawn Alcott (alter single-family residence, replace metal roof), 1340 College St., $35,000.
Greg Gary Trucking, 817 Church Ave., demolition, $4,750.
Jason Smith Construction (add to single-family residence, covered porch), 3010 Hunting Creek Drive, residential building, $15,000.
Jagoe Homes (new single-family residence, Lot 74), 871 Saucer Court, residential building, $260,496.
United Parcel Service (new commercial storage building), 150 Turner Court, commercial building, $98,830.
White Construction (Lot 13, Autumn View subdivision), 875 Sagittarius Ave., residential building, $130,000.
White Construction (Lot 14, Autumn View subdivision), 881 Sagittarius Ave., residential building, $130,000.
Signature Signs, 843 Fairview Ave., sign.
Warren County
Shafia Rubeen and Srinivasarao Kotipatruni, Lot 96, The Summit, fence, $47,000.
Cerria Gardner, 2593 William Simmons Road, manufactured home, $112,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 48, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $321,231.
Benjamin Hansbrough, Lot 7, Stone Trace subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Emily Mouser, 1297 Jack Smith Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Richard and Elizabeth Storey, Lot 10, Claiborne Farms, single-family residence, $10,000.
Oake Properties LLC, 186 Oak St., single-family residence, $105,000.
Janet Bright and Robert Siddens, Lot 23, Drakes Ridge subdivision, garage, $30,000.
Christopher and Rebecca Watkins, Lot 21, Sutherland Farms, fence, $6,000.
Sanja and Viktor Dudaric, Lot 17, D.F. Petty subdivision, garage, $30,000.
Luke Curry, 880 Red Pond Road, single-family residence, $76,000.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 92, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $129,590.
Scott and Stephanie Barbee, Lot 32, Northridge subdivision, fence, $3,000.
Robyn and Jacob Walton, 4557 Petros Road, garage, $15,000.
Ashley Boyd and Brian Newton, 3824 Hunts Bend Road, barn, $25,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC, Lot 37, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
Mahammed and Nasirfathima Kazimudding, Lot 74, Rivergreen, in-ground pool, $254,000.
Brian and Markita Wilkinson, 425 Booth Drive, in-ground pool, $42,000.
Saban Farms LLC, Ridge Road, barn, $25,000.
Timothy and Kendra Minton, 2391 Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $95,000.
Kyle and Kathy Van Dyne, 1491 Herchel Lucas Road, single-family residence, $340,000.
Gary and Vickie Counts, Lot 3, Bramblebush subdivision, above-ground pool, $2,800.
George and Judith Knee, Lot 85, Meadowview subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Tami Hansbrough, Lot 18, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
SOKY Investments LLC, 6112 Old Nashville Road, business, $36,020.
Jerome Jascur, Lot 109, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $7,500.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction, Lot 17, Crabtree Estates, single-family residence, $200,000.
Wilcutt Farms LLC, 4816 Plano Road, single-family residence, $750,000.
Harlan Construction Inc., Lot 122, The Summit, single-family residence, $300,000.
Darri and Joy Pinerola, Lot 44, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
Steve and Julie Bridgens, Lot 126, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $309,500.
Juan Garcia, 831 Richpond-Rockfield Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Josh Menser, Lot 260, Mitchell Heights subdivision, in-ground pool, $25,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 589, Northridge, single-family residence, single-family residence, $105,000.
Arlo and Wilma Caldwell, Lot 175, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $380,000.
National Corvette Museum Foundation Inc., Lot 1, NCM Motorsports Park, garage, $293,333.
National Corvette Museum Foundation Inc., Lot 1, NCM Motorsports Park, garage, $207,583.
Mike Brown Construction, Lot 6, Serenity Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
Neal and Kelli Spears, Lot 34, The Trace at Bays Fork, single-family residence, $500,827.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 3703 H.E. Johnson Road, single-family residence, $250,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 572 Claypool Boyce Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Robert and Tammy Drake, Lot 60, Upton Farms subdivision, covered patio, $1,700.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 21, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $371,418.
Rizo Smajic, 173 Aaron Road, single-family residence, $15,000.
Graham Builders LLC, Lot 209, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $95,000.
Graham Builders LLC, Lot 208, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $95,000.
Vincent and Donna Ford, 14999 Louisville Road, workshop, $15,000.
AV Realty LLC, 732 Hedge St., single-family residence, $124,000.
Daniel and Rose Ann Bevis, Lot 303 Hidden River Estates, enclosing deck, patio, porch etc., $10,000.
Mark and Kayla Biggs, 10053 Alvaton Road, sign, $20,645.
Bipinchandra and Aman Patel, 10053 Alvaton Road, sign, $4,700.
Kevin and Crista Briggs, 148 Dude Howard Road, porch addition, $30,000.
Maxito and Jataun Isenhower, 248 Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $70,000.
Amanda Shaff and Casey Harley, 413 Rockfield Church Road, single-family residence, $330,000.
Thomas and Rhondell Miller, 195 John Alford Road, single-family residence, $175,000.
Mark and Kayla Biggs, Lots 598, 600 and 601, Northridge subdivision, three single-family residence each at a cost of $140,000.
Aaron Embry, Lot 1, Edgar G. Brown subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
JDA Construction, Lot 249, The Summit, single-family residence, $460,000.
Chris and Carla Stradtner, Lot 10, Meadowview subdivision, $55,000.
Phillip and Yasuko Beshears, Lot 109, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, sunroom, $36,000.
Phillip and Yasuko Beshears, Lot 109, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, deck, $4,300.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 46, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.
White Owl Ventures LLC, Lot 113, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
White Owl Ventures LLC, Lot 111, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
Jerry and Nancy Travelstead, 190 S. College St., single-family residence, $30,000.
Timothy and Kendra Minton, 119 Beeler Ave., single-family residence, $100,000.
Timothy and Kendra Minton, 111 Beeler Ave., single-family residence, $100,000.
Josh and Sarah Huddy, 3626 Mount Lebanon Road, single-family residence, $326,400.
Christopher Burgett, Lot 1, Wallace Lowe property, accessory apartment, $90,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 47, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.
Marcus and Kimberly Lawrence, 8716 Gotts Hydro Road, above-ground pool, $7,000.
Brian and Shelly Compton, 5755 Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, in-ground pool, $30,000.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, 4419 Belle Rive Circle, single-family residence, $135,000.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, 4397 Belle Rive Circle, single-family residence, $135,000.
Connie Pearson, 1706 Erin Way, single-family residence, $80,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 568, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lots 569 and 570, Northridge subdivision, two single-family residences each at a cost of $110,000.
Layman Willis, Lot 4, Serenity Estates, garage, $8,000.
Michael and Tracey Kieffer, 1310 Herchel Lucas Road, in-ground pool, $21,000.
John Minton Jr., Lot 1, Shirley Minton Estate, barn, $40,000.
Djimi and Suada Keco and Nasveta Mujakovic, 370 Plano Road, covered deck, $4,000.
