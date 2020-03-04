Bowling Green
Scott & Ritter, 1349 Adams St., demolition, $7,000.
Williams Associates Architects, 1306 Center St., commercial building, $229,800.
Eubanks Construction, 223 Lowe Drive, Lot 24, residential building, $155,000.
Scott & Ritter Inc., 111 W. 14th Ave., demolition, $7,500.
Hammer Homes LLC, 6486 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $90,000.
Paul Isenberg, 331 Kentucky St., demolition, $40,000.
Rushing Builders, 1910 Twilight Ave., Lot 105, residential building, $195,000.
Rushing Builders, 1904 Twilight Ave., Lot 106, residential building, $190,000.
Mark Jane Gardner, 1004 Homestead Court, pool, $24,000.
Gary Wallace, 213 Hanover Court, residential building, $1,500.
Smith & Smith Contracting Inc. (BAC), 1640 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $25,000.
Travis Wherry, 703 Nutwood St., residential building, $5,000.
Warren Fiscal Court (alter commercial interior), 1141 State St., commercial building, $563,585.
BM Projects LLC, 1330 Clay St., demolition, $5,000.
Taylor Auto Sales, 1105 Broadway Ave., temporary sign.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel LLC (The Medical Center of Bowling Green), 1751 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $110,000.
Wherry Brothers General Contractors LLC, 1723 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $5,000.
Greenwood Ford Lincoln, 3075 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
Luttrell Staffing, 1435 Campbell Lane, temporary sign.
Great Clips, 760 Campbell Lane, 1680 Campbell Lane, 2945 Scottsville Road, three temporary signs.
King of Cars, 2762 Russellville Road, temporary sign.
Warren County
JS Property Holdings LLC, Lot 7, Crabtree Estates, single-family residence, $240,000.
Jeffrey and Chloe DeJarnette, Lot 7, McLellan Farms, single-family residence remodel, $5,000.
Liset Espinoza, Lot 6, F.H. Elkins Farm, single-family residence, $278,000.
Diemer Plano Road JDBSSM Inc., 5449 Scottsville Road, sign, $20,094.
Donald and Joyce Buchanon, Lot 5, Golden Acres, storage shed, $4,500.
David and Christina Jennings, Lot 23, Gilbert Place, single-family residence remodel, $2,500.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 10, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $202,500.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 29, The Heritage, single-family residence, $236,000.
Manuel and Paula Anderson, 6142 Ky. 185, garage, $12,000.
Edgehill Farm Inc., 302 Laurel St., business addition, $50,000.
Three Forks Church of Christ, 200 Three Forks Road, religious/worship addition, $146,000.
Jay Shree Dada LLC, 605 S. Main St., sign, $6,000.
Jay Shree Dada LLC, 605 S. Main St., sign, $8,000.
Byron Smith, 9679 Glasgow Road, single-family residence, $80,000.
North Central Telephone Cooperative, 6403 Old Scottsville Road, utility/miscellaneous, $30,000.
Graham Builders LLC, Lot 28, The Heritage, single-family residence, $180,000.
Graham Builders LLC, Lot 37, The Heritage, single-family residence, $185,000.
Blake and Virginia Midgette, 670 Goodrum Road, single-family residence, $450,000.
Robin Diane Gass Revocable Trust, 762 Martinsville Ford Road, single-family residence, $400,000.
John Wilkins, Lot 3, Hadley Estates, garage, $26,000.
EB Rental LLC, Lot 242, The Summit, single-family residence, $310,000.
Susan Doggette, Lot 99, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $450,000.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 50 Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $150,000.
Blake Jackson Taylor, 8132 Gotts Hydro Road, single-family residence addition, $13,500.
James and Judy Doolin, 8193 Ky. 185, single-family residence, $120,000.
Megan Sanson, 489 Castle Heights Road, single-family residence, $105,000.
Aaron and Sara Lindsey, 811 College St., single-family residence remodel, $41,191.
Kenneth and Martha Ann Deputy Trust, 595 Oakland Flatrock Road, business remodel, $80,000.
Amy Albany and Bernard Rizkallah, Lot 134, Drakes Ridge, single-family residence, $300,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 4, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $170,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 5, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $185,000.
Leon Adams, 5807 Carl Jordan Road, garage, $13,000.
Leon Adams, 3519 Iron Bridge Road, garage, $13,000.
Leon Adams, 3626 Hydro Pondsville Road, garage, $13,000.
Eddie and Susanne Talley, Lot 185, Mitchell Heights, paving, $8,500.
Right Angle Studio LLC, Lot 14, Plano Estates, single-family residence, $200,000.
Right Angle Studio LLC, Lot 15, Plano Estates, single-family residence, $165,000.
Right Angle Studio LLC, Lot 16, Plano Estates, single-family residence, $180,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 516, Northridge, single-family residence, $95,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 29, The Heritage, single-family residence, $210,000.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 53, South Oaks, sign, $1,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 44, South Oaks, single-family residence, $135,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 45, South Oaks, single-family residence, $145,000.
Mike Brown Construction, Lot 4, Serenity Estates, single-family residence, $150,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 221, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $215,000.
Gary and Sherry Duff, Lot 13-1, Maplehurst Manor, single-family residence, $226,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 621, Northridge, single-family residence, $105,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 622, Northridge, single-family residence, $110,000.
Jerry and Bonnie Miller, 506 Cleveland Drive, single-family residence, $70,000.
White Owl Ventures LLC, Lot 107, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $145,000.
David and Melanie Coffey, 4195 Smallhouse Road, single-family residence addition, $15,000.
Jackson White, 5833 Scottsville Road, demolition, $3,000.
Wes and Rachelle Sanford, Lot 210, Northridge, paving, $4,300.
Kirb Appeal Construction Management LLC, Lot 33, Drakes Ridge, single-family residence, $260,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 216, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $255,000.
Alderson Homes LLC, Lot 38, The Heritage, single-family residence, $250,000.
Brandon and Lourdes Hohimer, Lot 31, Sugar Mill Plantation, fence, $7,600.
