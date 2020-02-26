Bowling Green
Cox Pools Service, 494 Hub Blvd., pool, $824,040.
Brown Contracting LLC, 125 Hunter Court, commercial building, $79,200.
Luxury Lawn Landscape, 400 Village Way, Lot 6-2, fence, $2,800.
Michael Neal, 400 Village Way, Lot 6-2, pool, $40,000.
Hometrak (High Street Village Apartments), 809 E. 15th Ave., sign.
Hammer Homes, 6554 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $90,000.
Petro Towery (Dollar General), 6553 Nashville Road, sign.
4K Cutz Barbershop LLC, 2341 Russellville Road, sign.
Hatbro LLC (Lowder & McGill PLLC), 537 E. 10th Ave., commercial building, $108,000.
Sandy Jones, 2140 Walnut St., residential building, $1,000.
Countryside Village, 936 Shive Lane, Lot 105, mobile home.
Jagoe Homes, 726 Kobus St., residential building, $226,975.
MCS Property Services, 545 E. Main Ave., demolition, $3,000.
Duck Duck Goose, 2355 Nashville Road, temporary sign.
Strugeon Construction LLC, 416 Warren Way, residential building, $35,000.
Eli Jackson, 1857 Tucker Way, tent.
Pellies Construction, 1114 Highland Way, demolition, $10,000.
H&R Block, 900 Fairview Ave., 1901 Russellville Road, 2945 Scottsville Road, 1530 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, four temporary signs.
