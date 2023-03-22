Bowling Green
Live the Dream Development (new duplex), 1215 Old Barren River Road, Lot 1, residential building, $382,742.
Live the Dream Development (new duplex), 1225 Old Barren River Road, residential building, $382,442.
Live the Dream Development (new tri-plex apartment building), 500 Graham Drive, commercial building, $612,605.
Live the Dream Development (duplex), 732 Brownslock Road, Units 111 and 112, residential building, $395,505.
MH Equipment (MHEC Land Trust, pole barn), 685 Bluegrass Farms Blvd., commercial building, $160,000.
Williams Associates Architects (A Himalaya Kentucky Property, (eight-plex apartments), 268 Cherry Farm Lane, Buildings 6-15, 18 and 19, 12 commercial buildings each at a cost of $875,000.
BBD Corp (Q Coffee), 560 Waterbury Court, commercial building, $1,586,000.
Hamilton Pointe, 436 Dishman Lane, mobile home.
Williams Associates Architects, (A Himalaya Property, eight-plex apartments), 268 Cherry Farm Lane, Buildings 20, 24-27 and 30, six commercial buildings each at a cost of $875,000.
BBD Corp (Olde Town Apartments, Phase III, new 36-plex apartments), 275 New Towne Drive, Building 9, commercial building, $4,596,000.
BBD Corp (Old Towne Apartments, Phase III), new 24-plex apartments, 275 New Towne Drive, Building 8, commercial building, $3,064,533.
Zach Frederick (Wash Partners, commercial building demolition), 2920 Scottsville Road, demolition, $57,000.
Vision Builders (Brian Butt, addition, covered back porch), 701 Briarwood Court, residential building, $3,900.
Classic Tents and Event, 5387 Scottsville Road, tent.
K&R Enterprise Inc. (Auto Armor, two new attached signs, illuminated), 176 Porter Pike, sign.
Stan Jones Construction (Nancy Gardner, total demolition of single-family residence), 1130 Crewdson Drive, demolition, $5,000.
Naa Cin (Sai Myat, roof addition to single-family residence, screened porch), 900 Boatlanding Road, $4,000.
Gemini Homes Inc. (Michael Burrell, room and porch addition), 1539 Euclid Ave., residential building, $150,000.
Inviting Homes (Wes Wratner, exterior deck addition on single-family residence), 1032 Magnolia St., residential building, $1,200.
Greg Gary Trucking (Aceland Holdings LLC, demolition of single-family residence), 1207 Fair St., demolition, $4,200.
E.H. Harris Lumber Co. (rebuild on existing slab, new commercial building), 400 Clay St., commercial building, $80,000.
The Jones of KY (Bank of Edmonson County, alter single-family residence), 1958 Twilight Ave., residential building, $160,000.
Jagoe Homes, 622 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 147, residential building, $222,792.
Tom Pennington (porch addition on single-family residence), 827 Covington St., residential building, $30,000.
Harlan Construction, 1601 Fords Farm Ave., Lot 31, residential building, $475,000.
Contracting Unlimited, 1608 Blair Court, Lot 30, residential building, $700,000.
Jagoe Homes, 652 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 159, residential building, $173,941.
Jagoe Homes, 776 Lily St., Lot 136, residential building, $206,004.