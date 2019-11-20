Bowling Green
Scudder Remodeling & Construction (Sigma Kappa House), 1551 Chestnut St., commercial building, $5,100.
Stewart-Richey Construction (US Warehousing, tract 12), 487 Century St., commercial building, $8,150,000.
Greg Gary Trucking, 1640 Curd Drive, demolition, $3,500.
Brian and Megan Woods, 725 Newberry St., pool, $53,989.
Architectural Alliance, 423 Commerce St., commercial building, $20,000.
Scott & Ritter, 165 Old Scottsville Road, demolition, $6,000.
UPS Bowling Green, 150 Turner Court, site work, $112,198.
Architectural Alliance (temporary office trailers), 423 Commerce St., commercial building, $17,000.
Bluegrass Recreational Sales, 90 Hightower Court, pool, $52,000.
Mung Aih, 2123 Robin Road, residential building, $2,000.
Tommy Hunt, 1737 S. Sunrise Drive, residential building, $22,289.
Doug Gorman, 800 Newberry St., pool, $40,000.
Site Enhancement Services (Olive Garden), 3220 Scottsville Road, sign.
Worthington Signs Ltd. (Speedway), 2401 Nashville Road, sign.
Springhill Pharmacy, 2305 Russellville Road, temporary sign.
Cash Express, 1755 Scottsville Road, Ste. 4, temporary sign.
Car Mart of Bowling Green, 1930 Russellville Road, temporary sign.
Car Mart, 5250 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
Gordon Food Service, 2205 Gary Farms Blvd., temporary sign.
Firestone, 2373 Nashville Road, temporary sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.