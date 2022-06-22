Building permits Jun 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenHotchkiss Architects (Chick-Fil-A, new commercial building), 667 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $800,000.Kelly Jamison/Nationwide Permit (Advanced Auto Parts, storm damage rebuild), 2223 Russellville Road, commercial building, $1,000,000. Cindi Roeham (Groovy Gus Mini Donuts), 1713 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $50,000.Clayton Signs (Chick-Fil-A), 667 Campbell Lane, sign.Ricky Staten Construction (enclose existing porch to a sunroom), 5389 Amber Creek Lane, residential building, $8,000.JRA Architects (alter commercial interior, storm damage), 2215 Russellville Road, commercial building, $320,000.Bradley Sowell, 704 Glen Lily Road, site work, $3,200.Triple Seven LLC (bed and bath addition), 777 Covington St., residential building, $40,000. Henson Contracting, 5313 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 120, residential building, $230,000.Henson Contracting, 5312 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 119, residential building, $230,000.Stewart Richey Construction (alter/repair commercial building, storm damage), 1895 Cave Mill Road, $299,972.The Sign & Imaging Co., 1341 Ky. 185, sign.Signs Express, 2361 Louisville Road, sign.Tristar Transport dba Premier Sign (PNC Bank), 2215 Russellville Road, sign.Scott Murphy & Daniel LLC (Newman Center-Upper Level Apartments), 1403 College St., commercial building, $171,276.DTD Inc., 1635 Granite Circle, Lot 18, residential building, $569,000.WAKY Signs, 400 Vanderbilt Drive, sign. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Residential Building Henson Contracting Building Industry Building Damage Porch Sunroom Bath Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesGaines family announces sale of Daily News to Boone Newspapers'Remember her as a person': Search for killer continues in Morgan Violi abductionWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsBG man accused of sexually abusing woman who called for apartment repairShots fired at house; two charged with attempted murderBobbie Glyn PedigoFormer State Rep. Wilson Stone diesFast Freddy's brings high-tech car washingLarry Richard RicheyWKU to build fieldhouse, upgrade Houchens-Smith Stadium Images Videos State News Nearly $360,000 in funding awarded to Jefferson County parks Regulators deny suspension of costlier fuel requirement Kentucky paper to be sold, ending family's 140-year history New mural to complete Kentucky mural wall begun in 1996 New distillery planned in northern Kentucky town National News AP News Summary at 4:18 a.m. EDT South Sudan fights child marriage where girls sold for cows Title IX: Scurry's career, law forever linked at Smithsonian Yellowstone park reopening after changes wrought by flood Labor shortage compounds federal firefighters' staffing woes POLITICAL NEWS GOP secretary of state, Dem gubernatorial nominations set Yolanda Flowers wins Democratic nomination for governor in Alabama primary election. Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump Stacey Abrams backs winners in Georgia Democratic runoffs Mark Gonsalves wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Georgia's 7th Congressional District. Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView