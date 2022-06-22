Bowling Green

Hotchkiss Architects (Chick-Fil-A, new commercial building), 667 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $800,000.

Kelly Jamison/Nationwide Permit (Advanced Auto Parts, storm damage rebuild), 2223 Russellville Road, commercial building, $1,000,000.

Cindi Roeham (Groovy Gus Mini Donuts), 1713 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $50,000.

Clayton Signs (Chick-Fil-A), 667 Campbell Lane, sign.

Ricky Staten Construction (enclose existing porch to a sunroom), 5389 Amber Creek Lane, residential building, $8,000.

JRA Architects (alter commercial interior, storm damage), 2215 Russellville Road, commercial building, $320,000.

Bradley Sowell, 704 Glen Lily Road, site work, $3,200.

Triple Seven LLC (bed and bath addition), 777 Covington St., residential building, $40,000.

Henson Contracting, 5313 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 120, residential building, $230,000.

Henson Contracting, 5312 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 119, residential building, $230,000.

Stewart Richey Construction (alter/repair commercial building, storm damage), 1895 Cave Mill Road, $299,972.

The Sign & Imaging Co., 1341 Ky. 185, sign.

Signs Express, 2361 Louisville Road, sign.

Tristar Transport dba Premier Sign (PNC Bank), 2215 Russellville Road, sign.

Scott Murphy & Daniel LLC (Newman Center-Upper Level Apartments), 1403 College St., commercial building, $171,276.

DTD Inc., 1635 Granite Circle, Lot 18, residential building, $569,000.

WAKY Signs, 400 Vanderbilt Drive, sign.