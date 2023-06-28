Building permits Building permits Jun 28, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kessler Sign Company (People’s Bank), 751 Campbell Lane, sign.Skyline Village, 1856 Loop Ave., Lot 112, mobile home.Skyline Village, 1856 Loop Ave., Lot 353, mobile home. Skyline Village, 1856 Loop Ave., Lot 337, mobile home.Skyline Village, 1856 Loop Ave., Lot 42, mobile home.Miller & York, 1242 Magnolia St., residential building, $225,000.Pink Lily (alter commercial interior), 472 Century St., commercial building, $483,990.Scott Murphy & Daniel (new commercial building), 529 Glasgow Road, Lot 6, commercial building, $248,000. Jagoe Homes, 782 Lily St., Lot 114, residential building, $241,872.Jagoe Homes, 656 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 160, residential building, $175,540.Jagoe Homes, 677 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 192, residential building, $225,101.Po Nyah (addition to single-family residence, roof addition), 3500 Cave Springs Ave., $1,000.Parkway Property, 250 Dishman Lane, site work, $110,000.Signs Express (King Home Care, one monument sign/illuminated), 1203 Ashley Circle, sign.Stokes Homes (new single-family residence), 681 Village Way, residential building, $500,000.Page Alley Interiors (interior alteration of single-family residence), 816 Wakefield St., residential building, $175,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWKU student pleads guilty in threat caseNew entertainment concept coming to downtown Bowling GreenRiverfront rezoning paused after tearful city meetingBG man makes first court appearance in odometer tampering caseCurtis DuvallBowling Green's Taylor ready for next step in pro careerRestaurant inspectionsRodney Dale 'Rod' MartinLCpl Kevin A. Medina (USMC)Anna Moore Images Videos National News AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:14 p.m. EDT Railroad says Superfund town's health clinic submitted false medical claims 5 takeaways from AP's reporting on Pell Grants for prisoners getting college degrees Stock market today: Wall Street is mixed as stocks drift Ex-Philadelphia police officer is charged with dozens more sex crimes in 19 new cases POLITICAL NEWS Just 34% approve of Biden's handling of the economy as he hits the road to talk up 'Bidenomics' 41% of US adults approve of Biden. Here's what a new poll tells us about the president New Georgia laws include ban on some treatments for transgender minors Threats of impeachment and censure used to be rare. In this Congress, they're becoming routine Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView