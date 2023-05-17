Building permits Building permits May 17, 2023 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenKentucky Consulting Group (one new monument sign, non-illuminated), 154 Vanderbilt Court, sign.Texas Painting & Remodeling (alter/repair single-family residence, fire damage), 870 McFadin Station St., residential building, $48,000. Bell Vue Properties (new duplex), 1044 Kenton St., Building 10, residential building, $90,000.Bell Vue Properties (new duplex), 1044 Kenton St., Building 13, residential building, $90,000.Bell Vue Properties (new duplex), 1044 Kenton St., Building 11, residential building, $90,000.Bell Vue Properties (new duplex), 1044 Kenton St., Building 12, residential building, $90,000.Jagoe Homes, 788 Lily St., Lot 113, residential building, $205,102.Du Trinh (interior alteration of single-family residence), 107 Gordon Ave., residential building, $10,000.M&N Fabrication (deck), 617 Starboard St., residential building, $2,772.ABC Supply (ABC Supply, attached non-illuminated signs), 100 Graham Ave., sign.Jagoe Homes, 680 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 166, residential building, $263,063.Placid Properties Inc. (enclose garage, alter commercial apartment building), 115 Amy Ave., commercial building, $3,000. Placid Properties Inc. (enclose garage, alter commercial building), 119 Amy Ave., commercial building, $3,000.Placid Properties Inc. (enclose garage, alter commercial apartment building), 123 Amy Ave., commercial building, $3,000.Placid Properties Inc. (enclose garage, alter commercial apartment building), 127 Amy Ave., commercial building, $3,000.Auto Armor, Rudy Duarte (alter commercial interior, bathroom/office, stock room), 176 Porter Pike, Suite 302, commercial building, $25,000.Richard Allison (pre-built garage), 614 Dennis Way, residential building, $18,539.40.BBD Corp (Richard Basham, total demolition), 1202 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition, $10,000.TNT Fireworks (Virginia Hightower), 711 Campbell Lane, tent.TNT Fireworks (Virginia Hightower), 2370 Russellville Road, tent.TNT Fireworks (Virginia Hightower), 150 Walton Ave., tent.Pool and Spa Depot (new pool with existing fence), 5501 Aquifer Court, Lot 19, pool, $60,940.Mad Fireworks, 330 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, tent.Mad Fireworks, 2718 Scottsville Road, tent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBuc-ee's may be followed by other big retailersPolice: 12 pounds of marijuana, $50K seized from BG man's apartmentMarian N. EdmundsWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsCommunity Action seeking rural funds after loss of GO bg contractTwo indicted in Warren teen's overdose deathAllen County faces contentious wet-dry voteSandy L. Cardwell (Carpenter)Debra Lyn “Debby” Spencer (House)The Down Ballot Races: Four compete for ag commissioner nominations Images Videos National News AP News Summary at 8:51 a.m. EDT AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:45 a.m. EDT Stock market today: Markets bounce back modestly with focus still on retail sector, consumers Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver's front air bag ‘Prison Audio’ Multimedia Production Company Gives A Voice To The Incarcerated Worldwide POLITICAL NEWS Trump-backed Daniel Cameron to face Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in November Wisconsin Assembly to vote on local aid package in face of veto threat Democrat McCaffery, Republican Carluccio win primaries for Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat Carolyn Carluccio has won the GOP primary for Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat; will face Democrat in November Cherelle Parker wins Democratic primary for Philadelphia mayor, likely positioning her as 1st woman in that role Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView