Building permits Dec 14, 2022

JB Holdings (new commercial building), 923 Glen Lily Road, commercial building, $150,000.Joey Mosley Drywall (BG Somi SDA Church, alter commercial interior, change of use), 823 W. Main Ave., commercial building, $170,000.BBD Corp. Inc. (Wright Dental Studio), 426 Lovers Lane, commercial building, $1,374,933. Husk Signs (Cheetah Clean, additional pole sign and new attached sign), 1550 Campbell Lane, sign.Jones Contracting (Glass Innovations LLC, new single-family residence), 2156 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 57, residential building, $175,000.The Jones Company (Glass Innovations LLC, new single-family residence), 2000 Twilight Ave., $175,000.MRH Construction (Tony Huynh, sunroom), 2091 Chesapeake Drive, residential building, $30,000.W.G. Yates & Sons Construction (Envision Battery Plant, new commercial building), 1397 Production Ave., commercial building, $27,450,000.Thomas Morris, 1123 State St., short-term rental, $1.Manuel Salcedo (interior alteration), 1273 Durbin Drive, residential building, $12,000.Russell Conner (new detached carport), 635 Hillgreen St., residential building, $10,000. Jagoe Homes (new single-family residence), 920 Anise Lane, Lot 179, residential building, $278,925.Carlos Meredith (pre-built storage building), 708 Smith Way, residential building, $1.Inviting Homes (Wes Wratner, alter single-family residence, storm repair), 1032 Magnolia St., residential building, $12,000.MRAN Properties, 1733 Briar Circle, site work, $9,000.Scott Murphy & Daniel (Velocity Truck Center, new commercial building), 820 Three Springs Road, commercial building, $2,526,812.Cardinal Construction Services LLC (Lot 117 with unfinished basement), 744 Cumberland Ridge Way, residential building, $585,500.Gary Hatchel, 455 Three Springs Road, short-term rental, $1.Cory Ellis Construction (Green Earth Stones), Suites 3 and 4, alter/repair commercial building, 1701 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $85,000.Signature Signs (Harbor Steel, three new illuminated signs), 1117 Commonwealth Blvd., sign.BBD Corp., 275 New Towne Drive, site work, $130,503.