Building permits Aug 16, 2023

Bowling GreenLee Neon Signs (Cliff's BG), 210 Jody Richards Drive, sign.M&P Renovation (new clubhouse), 376 Pascoe Blvd., commercial building, $570,000. Melanie Plumb (interior alteration, kitchen), 1004 Saint Andrews Circle, residential building, $15,000.Sunbelt Construction (Bo Properties, alter commercial interior), 475 Three Springs Road, commercial building, $125,000.Greg Gary Trucking, (Flealand of Bowling Green, demolition, single-family residence), 1110 Three Springs Road, demolition, $6,500.Neon Campus (Southern Lanes, one attached illuminated sign), 2710 Scottsville Road, sign. Hingle Properties/Abel Hingle (BG Nutrition, alter commercial interior, change of use), 1160 Kenton St., commercial building, $19,500.AM Ventures LLC, 847 E. 10th Ave., fence, $1,000.Ridgeline Contracting (Mary Markham, sunroom addition on single-family residence), 603 Orchard St., residential building, $50,000Robert Oberg (room addition on single-family residence), 1706 Ky. 185, residential building, $43,000.Gary Trucking (Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, demolition of two structures on single-family residence), 1216 Adams St., demolition, $13,000.Dathan Cofer (interior alteration, fire damage), 1504 Lynhurst Drive, residential building, $50,000.Omar Garcia (owner completing the work, porch addition on single-family residence), 1242 Shannon Drive, residential building, $3,000.