Bowling Green
Tabitha Trawbridge, 2437 Stonebridge Lane, fence, $12,900.
Skyline Village, 1856 Loop Ave., Lot 238, mobile home.
Skyline Village, 1856 Loop Ave., mobile home.
Signature Signs (one monument sign, illuminated), 1240 Ashley Circle, sign.
Finishes By Design (Lou’s Boutique, Suite 103, alter commercial interior), 2475 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $75,000.
Arnold Consulting Engineering Services, 103 State St., site work, $140,000.
Mike Patel (total demolition of single-family residence), 1150 Morgantown Road, demolition, $10,000.
Husk Signs (Cheetah Clean, nine new attached signs, illuminated and non-illuminated), 103 State St., site work.
Husk Signs (B Sign Group, Eckart Supply, two new attached illuminated signs), 1920 Mel Browning St., sign.
James Williams (James Williams, new storage building), 143 Meadowbrook Circle, residential building, $6,200.
Gerrard Customs (Jeramine Barnes, deck addition), 732 Lynnwood Way, residential building, $16,500.
Warren County
Mevlid and Seherizada Alic, 3225 South Glen Gables Blvd., pool, $45,000.
Adis Cerimovic, 1182 Teal St., pool, $55,000.
Nichole Willis, 445 Azra Court pool, $48,000.
Arriane Andrews, 1004 Memphis Junction Road, garage, $3,500.
Scott and Tomitha Blair, 479 Penns Chapel Road, single-family residence, $300,000.
Plano C-Store Holdings LLC, 3205 Plano Road, sign, $1,500.
Plano C-Store Holdings LLC, 3205 Plano Road, sign, $1,500.
Plano C-Store Holdings LLC, 3205 Plano Road, sign, $1,000.
Plano C-Store Holdings LLC, 3205 Plano Road, sign, $1,000.
Christopher Stewart, 5833 Scottsville Road, Unit 202, business, $125,000.
HR Bowling Green Investments LLC, 1362 Plano Road, sign, $5,345.
HR Bowling Green Investments LLC, 1362 Plano Road, sign, $5,545.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, Lot 12, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $147,011.
Titan Construction, Lots 243, 244, 254, 253, 257, 255, 256, 258, McKinney Farms subdivision, eight single-family residences each at a cost of $160,000.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, Lot 13, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $126,383.
Marietta Martin, 2323 Barren River Road, commercial storage, $35,313.
Elizabeth Siglar, 724 Laurelwood Circle, deck, $17,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 79, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $294,190.
Justin and Anna Nix, 1613 Old Greenhill Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 65, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $310,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 62, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
T-Mag, 554 Labrador Drive, single-family residence, $185,000.
T-Mag, 560 Labrador Drive, single-family residence, $185,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 50, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 163, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Legacy by Goodall Homes, 387 Standard Ave., single-family residence, $164,491.
Motley Trading Co. LLC, Lot 42-6, The Vinings subdivision, single-family residence, $370,000.
Sabahudin Salihovic, Lot 29, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $195,000.
Adam and Sabrina Crafton and Daniel and Adaline Crafton, Petros Browning Road, agriculture building, $30,000.
Mary Zuelke, 7178 Seagraves Court, storm shelter, $30,000.
Paula Skaggs and Jason Stonebraker, Lot 13, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $650,000.
Matthew and Christina Payne, 2943 Old Scottsville Road, single-family residence, $500,000.
Mark and Betty Jo Moore, 381 Aaron Road, garage, $10,000.
Joseph Muchina, 459 Upper Ridge Court, single-family residence, $180,000.
Jeff and Regina Vincent, Lot 12, Blevins Farm subdivision, fence.
Legacy by Goodall Homes, 381 Standard Ave., single-family residence, $136,223.
Charles and Rita Windham, 507 South Hewitt Road, deck, $7,000.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 83, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Christopher and Elizabeth Hudgins, Lot 7, Cedar Stone subdivision, single-family residence, $42,000.
Kacie and Samuel Upperman, 2809 Branham Circle, storage shed, $6,000.
Shannon and Bobbye McDaniel, Girkin Road, agriculture building addition, $12,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 3058 Indo St., single-family residence, $401,215.
Benjamin and Penny Rose, 744 Richardsville Road, garage, $18,000.
Handy Homes LLC, 7955 Ky. 185, single-family residence, $150,000.
JLW Property Management LLC, Lot 71, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $85,000.
Johnny Webb, 3362 Cumberland Trace Road, single-family residence, $350,000.
Steve Stine, 1310 Fuqua Road, garage, $33,049.
Cory and Jennifer Glass, 3683 Mount Lebanon Road, single-family residence, $450,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 196, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 195, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Kerry Jones, 1236 Mount Olivet Girkin Road, single-family residence, $320,000.
Randy and Anita East, Lot 2, Wallace East subdivision, single-family residence, $169,000.
Artic Holdings LLC, Lot 221, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
Roderic Forts Sr., 4601 Fairvue Farm Blvd., pool, $76,700.
Joseph Muchina, Lot 49, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Jeremiah Jones, 2709 Penns Chapel Road, manufactured home, $92,000.
Brian and Lara Barnhouse, 1869 Hays Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $425,000.
Timothy and Alicia Peters, 311 J.W. Creek Road, single-family residence, $275,000.
Sai Sai LLC, 8672 Nashville Road, sign, $7,500.
Brian Hymer Contracting, Lot 2 Crabtree Estates subdivision, $340,000.
Amanda Renee Gay and Spencer Logan Cook, 5553 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $450,000.
NPG Properties, Lot 46, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Sunnyside Holdings LLC, 1664 Richardsville Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
NPG Properties, Lot 20, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. Lot 1, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.
NPG Properties, Lot 15, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
NPG Properties, Lot 16, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
NPG Properties, Lot 44, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.