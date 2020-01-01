Bowling Green
Neon Campus (Massage Fix), 1945 Scottsville Road, sign.
Neon Campus (O’Reilly’s), 5433 Scottsville Road, sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 769 Kobus St., residential building, $200,228.
Ruggles Sign Co., 1770 Scottsville Road, sign.
Signature Signs, 922 State St., sign.
BBD Corp Inc. (IHCC cart barn renovation), 200 Indian Hills Drive, commercial building, $178,000.
Hai Hung Huynh, 1277 Durbin Drive, residential building, $774.
Adem Cavka, 1645 Smallhouse Road, residential building, $70,000.
Finesigns & Graphics (Patriot Electrical), 1960 Louisville Road, sign.
Designer Flooring & Interiors (DBR Holdings, alter commercial interior), 918 State St., commercial building, $15,000.
BL Bennett & Associates (parcel kiosk), 494 Hub Blvd., commercial building, $60,800.50.
Moran Properties LLC, 1484 Woods End Cove Court, residential building, $40,000.
Gomez Construction, 237 Ford Ave., residential building, $130,000.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling, 629 Oaklawn Way, residential building, $189,000.
Rodriques Buford, 199 Butler Way, residential building, $7,000.
The Auto Vault, 899 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary sign.
Endless Tan, 140 River Place Ave., temporary sign.
Warren County
Barry Young, 4965 Louisville Road, in-ground pool, $20,000.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 89, Weatherstone subdivision, $137,047.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 96, Weatherstone subdivision, $129,708.
Alex and Socorro Alvarado, 164 Bristow Road, single-family residence, $17,000.
Alex and Socorro Alvarado, 164 Bristow Road, covered patio, $2,500.
Alex and Socorro Alvarado, 164 Bristow Road, deck, $4,500.
Mackenzie Smith and Stevon Lewis, Lot 130, McKinney Farms, fence, $3,020.
Tiffany and Mark Perdue, Lot 29, Walnut Ridge, in-ground pool, $35,860.
Alan Beck, 881 Anna Sandhill Road, fence, $2,200.
Darrell and Susan Traughber, 795 Morehead Road, moving residence (raze), $38,000.
Christopher Siegert, Lot 1-2, Vinson Manor, garage, $18,000.
Dustin and Tara Williams, Lot 124, McKinney Farms, fence, $6,500.
Nathan Bozarth, Lot 34, Spindletop, fence, $4,600.
Norman Mattingly, 3519 Iron Bridge Road, single-family residence, $110,000.
Christopher and Meagan James, Lot 41, Fairvue Farms, single-family residence, $550,000.
Joleen Niemann and James Stone, 650 W.E. Cole Road, single-family residence, $373,373.
Mildred James, 2250 Ewing Ford Road, demolition, $4,000.
Doug Martens Construction, Lot 53, Eagle Ridge, single-family residence, $460,000.
Terry Davis Construction Inc., Lot 27, Kingston Pointe, single-family residence, $150,000.
Mason and Megan Mingus, Lot 95, Drakes Ridge, single-family residence, $410,000.
Adam Henderson, 1715 Plum Springs Road, garage, $46,000.
Jon and Cassandra Holton, 2567 Detour Road, single-family residence, $175,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 212, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $239,000.
Sean Willgruber and David Holland, Lot 3, Legacy Pointe, single-family residence, $199,000.
Sean Willgruber and David Holland, Lot 4, Legacy Pointe, single-family residence, $206,000.
Ricky Tittle, 233 Apple Valley Road, single-family residence, $120,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 112, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $125,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 119, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $125,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 130, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $140,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 131, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $145,000.
AM Builders, 2304 Bristow Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Ralph and Donna Beard, 1321 Brookwood Drive, single-family residence, $20,000.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction, Lot 6, Crabtree Estates, single-family residence, $245,000.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction, Lot 30, Crabtree Estates, single-family residence, $225,000.
Tommy Taylor, 569 College St., single-family residence, $100,000.
Joshua and Jennifer Hammonds, Lot 178, South Glen Gables, garage, $47,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 211, McKinney Farms, single-family residence, $100,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 212, McKinney Farms, single-family residence, $100,000.
Sanel and Mirela Music, Lot 220, The Summit, garage, $45,000.
Robbie and Jennifer Garner, Lot 35, Mackenzie Meadows, single-family residence, $254,000.
Amir and Emina Alihodzic, Lot 25, The Summit, single-family residence, $330,000.
Matthew Taylor, 3198 Claypool Boyce Road, garage, $10,500.
John and Kathryn Mershon, Lot 9, South Fork, fence, $100.
Harlan Construction, Lot 22, Matlock Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
Vanessia and Selven Butts II, Lot 5, Bluegrass Meadows subdivision, fence, $2,500.
Gary Frogge Jr., 139 Brad Ave., garage, $8,000.
Brian and Amanda Hunley, Lot 136, McCoy Place, fence, $6,700.
Terry Davis Construction Inc., Lots 1, 5, 6 and 30, Kingston Pointe, four single-family residences each at a cost of $150,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 6, Blevins Farm, single-family residence, $395,616.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 22, Blevins Farm, single-family residence, $298,027.
Kelley and Jackie Morgan, 919 North Campbell Road, single-family residence, $120,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 43, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $322,824.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 46, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $362,609.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 211, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $225,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, 2819 Winstar Ave., single-family residence, $200,000.
James Ashworth Jr., 2492 Ewing Ford Road, storage shed, $8,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.