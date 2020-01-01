Bowling Green
Hai Hung Huynh, 1277 Durbin Drive, residential building, $774.
Adem Cavka, 1645 Smallhouse Road, residential building, $70,000.
Finesigns & Graphics (Patriot Electrical), 1960 Louisville Road, sign.
Designer Flooring & Interiors (DBR Holdings, alter commercial interior), 918 State St., commercial building, $15,000.
BL Bennett & Associates (parcel kiosk), 494 Hub Blvd., commercial building, $60,800.50.
Moran Properties LLC, 1484 Woods End Cove Court, residential building, $40,000.
Gomez Construction, 237 Ford Ave., residential building, $130,000.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling, 629 Oaklawn Way, residential building, $189,000.
Rodriques Buford, 199 Butler Way, residential building, $7,000.
The Auto Vault, 899 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary sign.
Endless Tan, 140 River Place Ave., temporary sign.
