Bowling Green
Ned Mustafic, 716 Lynnwood Way, residential building, $5,000.
TJ Suwanswetr (T Mobile), 1680 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $65,000.
MCS Property Services, 545 E. Main Ave., commercial building, $35,000.
Shannon Smith, 904 Edgefield Way, site work, $2,500.
Carl and Bobbie Russell, 103 Springhill Ave., residential building, $4,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, 6471 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $120,000.
Gomez Construction, 134 Whispering Hills Blvd., demolition, $5,000.
Scott & Ritter Inc., 445 Glen Lily Road, demolition, $7,500.
Water Works Auto Wash, 2270 Scottsville Road, demolition, $1.
Jose Rodriguez, 1157 Clay St., residential building, $20,000.
Warren County
Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 248, McCoy Place, fence, $9,000.
Tahir and Amira Zukic, 6318 Taz Court, sign, $27,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC, Lot 2, Northview Farms, single-family residence, $109,000.
Philip and Ashley Talbott, Lot 16, Ivan Downs, in-ground pool, $39,250.
Billy Miller, 147 Massey Road, demolition, $3,500.
Beth Barnes and Karen Perry, 522 Cox Thomas Road, manufactured home, $140,100.
Eric and Morgan Watson, 3202 Girkin Boiling Springs Road, single-family residence, $235,000.
Ronald Wilson, 1617 Old Zion Church Road, above-ground pool, $5,000.
Donavon and Deanna Carroll, 5005 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, workshop, $25,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 54, The Heritage, single-family residence, $225,000.
The Henson Co. LLC and Andy Henson, 2446 Antioch Church Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Matthew Jewell, Lot 58, Heritage Meadows, barn, $7,500.
Jesse Sprankle, 3077 Glasgow Road, fence, $1,200.
Howard and Stacie Platt, Lot 79, McLellan Farms, single-family residence, $4,000.
Jeremy and Chastity Taylor, Lot 52, Mackenzie Meadows, fence, $6,700.
David and Lisa Petrie, Lot 36, Cross Creek, storage shed, $1,500.
Howell Equipment Inc., 5908 Scottsville Road, sign, $5,000.
Legacy Homes & Remodeling LLC, Lots 7, 8, and 9, The Heritage, three single-family residences each at a cost of $300,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 40, Windsor Trace, single-family residence, $180,000.
Focal Building Group LLC, Lots 21 and 22, The Heritage, two single-family residences each at a cost of $200,000.
Kyle and Dava Bray, 277 Graystone Lane, single-family residence, $5,000.
Jon and Bonnie Lewis, 210 Hunters Crossing, in-ground pool, $33,849.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction, 344 Dye Ford Road, apartment, $375,000.
Benjamin Carney, 1535 White Stone Quarry Road, barn, $15,000.
Phillip Wheeler, 1599 Carter Sims Road, barn, $15,000.
Robert and Roberta Harper, Lot 251, Springfield, deck, $2,250.
Robert and Roberta Harper, Lot 251, Springfield, fence, $1,650.
Jessica and James Johnson IV, Lot 507, Northridge, fence, $1,500.
Maxwell and Sandra Carney, Lot 37, Drakes Ridge, garage, $40,000.
Jeffrey and Carrie Shevet, Lot 113, South Green Gables, garage, $50,000.
Cory and Mary Fielding, 182 Stone Mill Court, porch addition, $25,000.
Jeremy and Kayla Jenkins, 1315 Walnut Way, single-family residence, $325,000.
Robert and Roberta Harper, Lot 251, Springfield, storage shed, $5,600.
Michael and Kelly Davis, Lot 2, Fairvue Farm, storage shed, $8,500.
Robert and Roberta Harper, Lot 251, Springfield, above-ground pool, $700.
